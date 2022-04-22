Cristiano Ronaldo’s baby daughter ‘home’ with family after twin’s tragic death

Cristiano Ronaldo is “home” with family following the tragic loss of his newborn son.

The soccer star announced via Instagram on Thursday that he and his partner Georgina Rodríguez took their baby girl home – days after the death of her twin brother.

“Gio and our baby girl are finally together with us,” Ronaldo captioned a photo of the family sitting on a couch with their newest member.

“We want to thank everyone for all the kind words and gestures. Your support is very important and we all felt the love and respect that you have for our family.”

He added, “Now it’s time to be grateful for the life that we’ve just welcomed into this world.”

Ronaldo, 37, and Rodríguez, 28, announced in October 2021 that they were expecting twins.

“Delighted to announce we are expecting twins👶🏻👶🏻. Our hearts are full of love – we can’t wait to meet you ❤️🏠 #blessed,” the Portuguese model captioned a photo of the ultrasounds at the time, later revealing her unborn babies were a boy and a girl.

Ronaldo is also dad to son Cristiano Jr., 11, twins Mateo and Eva, 4, and daughter Alana, 4.

Earlier this week, Ronaldo and Rodríguez announced the devastating news that one of their babies didn’t make it.

“It is with our deepest sadness we have to announce that our baby boy has passed away. It is the greatest pain that any parents can feel,” they said in a joint statement.

“Only the birth of our baby girl gives us the strength to live this moment with some hope and happiness. Our baby boy, you are our angel. We will always love you.”

The couple, who have been together since 2016, thanked fans for their support.

While love has poured in from fans and friends around the world, players from both Manchester United and their opponent Liverpool stood to applaud Ronaldo during the seventh minute of their game on Wednesday night.

The tribute was a reference to Ronaldo’s jersey number.

“One world … One sport … One global family … Thanks, Anfield,” Ronaldo wrote on Instagram after Liverpool fans sang their anthem, “You’ll Never Walk Alone.”

“Me and my family will never forget this moment of respect and compassion.”