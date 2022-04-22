Man Charged With Fraudulently Obtaining $149,000 SBA Loan

Photo: Getty Images

SANTA ANA (CNS) - A Garden Grove man pleaded not guilty today to multiple charges related to allegedly using a Tustin-based trucking company to receive what investigators said was a fraudulent $149,000 loan.

Jimmy Khue Nguyen applied for a Small Business Administration Loan in 2020 for $150,000, fraudulently using trucking company JPI Majestic Inc., Irvine Police Department investigator Sarah Voigt said in a court filing requesting an increase in bail from $20,000 to $150,000.

Nguyen was charged Friday with single counts each of identity theft and grand theft and nine counts of money laundering, all felonies. He also faces sentencing enhancements for aggravated white collar crime between $100,000 and $500,000 and money laundering between $50,000 and $150,000. Nguyen, who entered his plea during an arraignment in the jail courtroom in Santa Ana, was ordered to return to court May 19 for a pretrial hearing in the Harbor Justice Center in Newport Beach.

Nguyen's bail was set Thursday at $100,000, according to court records.