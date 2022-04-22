Worlds of Fun offering park admission this weekend to applicants

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — With so many places hurting for employees, seasonal workers are probably going to be more in demand than ever this summer.

Worlds of Fun knows it has one thing it can offer job applicants most employers cant, the opportunity to ride the rides they may end up working at.

After 2020, people packed the park in 2021. But by late June staff shortages forced Worlds of Fun and Oceans of Fun to close on Tuesday and Wednesday throughout July. Oceans of Fun kept the reduced schedule throughout the summer.

The park has spent the off season trying to hire 3,000 workers they call ambassadors, offering starting pay between $14 and $17 for a variety of positions.

“People think Worlds of Fun they think just the rides, or just food. Well there’s rides, there’s food, there’s maintenance, there’s safety, security, marketing, financing. It’s a small town,” Sean Cunniff, Worlds of Fun public relations and communication manager, said.

“We’re looking for chefs, we’re looking for line cooks, we’re looking for people that want to be a part of the food and beverage warehouse, we’re looking for cashiers,” Executive Chef Wesley Boston said.

Sunday from 11 a.m. to 2 .p.m. at the final hiring event before Worlds of Fun opens, they are hosting what they call an Apply and Ride. Apply for a position and you’ll get free entry to the park’s friends and family night the same day.

“You come, you apply, you go, you ride. That’s it,” Cunniff said.

They hope other incentives including free food at the park and free admission at many other amusement parks will help them reach their goal of 3,000 ambassadors.

Despite looking to hire more workers at higher rates, Worlds of Fun will continue to offer its $99 dollar season gold pass.



