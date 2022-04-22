ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Worlds of Fun offering park admission this weekend to applicants

By Dave D'Marko
FOX4 News Kansas City
FOX4 News Kansas City
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DtQpa_0fGbpVpF00

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — With so many places hurting for employees, seasonal workers are probably going to be more in demand than ever this summer.

Worlds of Fun knows it has one thing it can offer job applicants most employers cant, the opportunity to ride the rides they may end up working at.

After 2020, people packed the park in 2021. But by late June staff shortages forced Worlds of Fun and Oceans of Fun to close on Tuesday and Wednesday throughout July. Oceans of Fun kept the reduced schedule throughout the summer.

The park has spent the off season trying to hire 3,000 workers they call ambassadors, offering starting pay between $14 and $17 for a variety of positions.

“People think Worlds of Fun they think just the rides, or just food. Well there’s rides, there’s food, there’s maintenance, there’s safety, security, marketing, financing. It’s a small town,” Sean Cunniff, Worlds of Fun public relations and communication manager, said.

“We’re looking for chefs, we’re looking for line cooks, we’re looking for people that want to be a part of the food and beverage warehouse, we’re looking for cashiers,” Executive Chef Wesley Boston said.

Sunday from 11 a.m. to 2 .p.m. at the final hiring event before Worlds of Fun opens, they are hosting what they call an Apply and Ride. Apply for a position and you’ll get free entry to the park’s friends and family night the same day.

“You come, you apply, you go, you ride. That’s it,” Cunniff said.

They hope other incentives including free food at the park and free admission at many other amusement parks will help them reach their goal of 3,000 ambassadors.

Despite looking to hire more workers at higher rates, Worlds of Fun will continue to offer its $99 dollar season gold pass.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.

Comments / 0

Related
Thrillist

This Resort Is Giving Nurses Free Vacations to Their Choice of 100 Destinations

The nightly applause and deluge of free food may have subsided since the height of the pandemic, but there are still companies (and individuals!) out there showing their appreciation for the hard work that nurses do daily. It is work that is too often thankless, and hopefully, that changes some during Nurse Appreciation Week in May.
LIFESTYLE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Kansas City, MO
Kansas City, MO
Sports
Kansas City, MO
Lifestyle
Local
Missouri Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amusement Park#Cant#Oceans Of Fun#Food And Beverage#Chef Wesley Boston
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Sports
Robb Report

First Look: This Mexico Resort Just Opened Its First Overwater Villas—and They Have Rooftop Pools

Click here to read the full article. Banyan Tree Mayakoba is back better and bigger than ever following a multimillion-dollar expansion—and it’s got some epic new suites to prove it. The five-star eco-resort, which is located south of Cancun in Mexico’s Riviera Maya, has just unveiled seven spectacular new overwater villas that mark the last stage of the major renovation. Led by renowned Mexican architect Sordo Madaleno, the $50 million makeover also resulted in an additional 34 beachfront suites and a posh new beach club. As their moniker implies, the new Lagoon and Sunset Pool Villas—the first overwater accommodations in the resort’s...
LIFESTYLE
FOX4 News Kansas City

FOX4 News Kansas City

16K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Kansas City local and breaking news, weather and sports

 https://www.fox4kc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy