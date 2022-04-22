ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Juvenile taken to hospital after Elizabeth City shooting

By Web Staff
 2 days ago
ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. - Elizabeth City Police are investigating a shooting in the 400 block of Tatem Lane that left a juvenile injured Thursday evening.

Around 5:37 p.m., officers responded to a report of multiple gunshots heard in the area.

While they were responding to the area, they were told a juvenile had been shot on Tatem Lane.

The juvenile was taken to Sentara Albemarle Medical Center for treatment for their injuries, which are said to be non-life-threatening.

This happened not far from where a group gathered to commemorate one year since Andrew Brown Jr. was fatally shot by sheriff's deputies.

There is no further information.

This is an active investigation, and the Elizabeth City Police Department is asking anyone who has any information about this shooting to contact them at 252-335-4321 or call the Crime Line at 252-355-5555.

