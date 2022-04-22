ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Combat Sports

Fury's legacy on the line in front of record British boxing crowd

By Adrian DENNIS
AFP
AFP
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yE8pV_0fGbotLq00
Battle of the Brits: Tyson Fury (left) faces Dillian Whyte (right) for the WBC heavyweight title at Wembley on Saturday /AFP

Tyson Fury will defend his WBC heavyweight title in front of a British record boxing crowd of 94,000 at Wembley on Saturday as Dillian Whyte finally gets his shot at becoming a world champion.

Fury claims his first fight on home soil since 2018 will be his last before retirement.

There have been suggestions Fury would attempt to unify the heavyweight division against the winner of a rematch between Oleksandr Usyk and Anthony Joshua.

But the 33-year-old wants to bow out in style with a successful title defence against Whyte.

"(I'm a) two-time undisputed champion, 150 million in the bank, nothing to prove to nobody," said Fury last month when he promised to be "fully retired after the fight".

Fury is the strong favourite to stretch his unbeaten record to 33 bouts, but the British fighter said his compatriot and former sparring partner deserves respect.

"He's a good fighter," said Fury at Wednesday's pre-fight press conference. "A good, strong, solid man. He has good punch with good power - he's knocked out a lot of men.

"He's definitely a man who needs a lot of respect and that's what I've given him by my training camp. I've trained as hard for Dillian as I have for (Deontay) Wilder, (Wladimir) Klitschko or anybody.

"I see the odds and laugh a bit because they're coming from people who don't know anything about boxing.

"This is heavyweight boxing. Anyone can win with one punch. If I'm not on my A Game, this guy will knock my head right off my shoulders."

Fury's fight week has been dogged by questions over his connections to alleged crime boss Daniel Kinahan.

Fury has previously mentioned Kinahan, who was recently hit with worldwide financial sanctions by the US government, as a "key advisor".

Dubai-based Kinahan, who has always denied any wrongdoing, is alleged to be one of the leaders of a cartel the US authorities accuse of smuggling drugs, money laundering and violence.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2y746v_0fGbotLq00
Tyson Fury has speculated Saturday's fight could be his last before retiring /AFP

MTK Global, the boxing company founded by Kinahan, announced this week it is ceasing operations.

"Has it been a distraction? Not really," said Fury when pressed on his current relationship with Kinahan. "It's got nowt to do with me, has it?"

Whyte, who boasts a 28-2 record, has plenty to prove after feeling unfairly passed over by Fury when he fought Wilder three times.

The 34-year-old is also unhappy at the 80-20 split in Fury's favour of a $41 million (£30 million) purse.

Jamaica-born Whyte moved to the UK with his family when he was 12, fathered the first of his three children a year later and was shot and stabbed after being drawn into London gang culture in his youth.

"If I wasn't a boxer, I'd probably be dead or in prison," he told The Guardian in 2020.

Now he believes he can be the man to finally beat Fury.

"That's the great thing about me. I'll find a way to survive, I'll find a way to get to where I need to get to," said Whyte.

"I still believe that anybody I touch to the head or body can get knocked out."

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Tyson Fury knocks out Dillian Whyte to retain WBC heavyweight title

Tyson Fury’s heavyweight reign reached new heights and possibly a glorious end on Saturday night as the WBC champion shattered the resistance of Dillian Whyte with a devastating uppercut in the sixth round. In front of a raucous 94,000 crowd at Wembley, Fury was clinical and unfazed, slowly but surely bludgeoning the challenger towards defeat, and the end was as brutal as it was spectacular.Whyte had been confounded by Fury’s superior size and reach from the opening bell but his sheer force of will had never been in question. He rose to his feet even as his senses betrayed him...
COMBAT SPORTS
The Independent

Anthony Joshua reacts to Dillian Whyte’s prize money for Tyson Fury fight

Anthony Joshua has said he is “rooting for” Dillian Whyte in Saturday’s heavyweight title fight with Tyson Fury.Whyte will look to become the first fighter to beat Fury, whose WBC belt is on the line in the main-event contest at Wembley Stadium.Joshua knocked out Whyte in 2015, avenging an amateur loss to his fellow Briton, with whom he has shared a fierce rivalry.After hearing that Whyte will earn around £5.5million for Saturday’s fight with Fury – and another £3m if he wins – Joshua admitted: “Even though Dillian Whyte is an enemy of mine, I’m low-key happy for him.”The...
COMBAT SPORTS
Boxing Insider

Fury Smashes Whyte With Single Thunderous Shot, Retains Titles

All it takes is one punch. It’s something fight fans are told over and over again. It’s also been proven over and over again. On Saturday at Wembley Stadium, however, Tyson Fury made it clear just how true that old adage actually is. An absolute atom bomb of a Fury uppercut put his very game challenger, Dillian Whyte, down and out in front of an audience of close to one hundred thousand people – and who knows how many television and streaming viewers. It was, no doubt, a highlight reel punch, one which will most likely be long remembered.
COMBAT SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Oleksandr Usyk
Person
Dillian Whyte
Person
Anthony Joshua
Person
Tyson Fury
The Independent

‘I’m gonna come in like a man mountain’: Tyson Fury planning on fighting Dillian Whyte at heaviest ever weight

Tyson Fury is planning to fight Dillian Whyte at his heaviest ever weight, and says he will enter the ring “like a man mountain” when the pair finally come face to face.In Las Vegas for his third match against Deontay Wilder last year, Fury reached a career-high weight of 19 stone, eight pounds, and defeated his opponent in one of the most sensational bouts in the history of heavyweight boxing.That put the pair’s long-running feud to bed, but a plan for Fury to face Anthony Joshua in Saudi Arabia was compromised by the latter’s defeat by Ukrainian Oleksandr Usyk...
COMBAT SPORTS
Fightful

Adam Windsor Passes Away At Age 41

"Royal Stud" Adam Windsor has passed away at age 41. Slam Wrestling reports that he passed away due to heart issues. Windsor trained at Dory Funk Jr.’s Funkin Conservatory. “So gutted to here yet another great guy has passed away that I had the pleasure of working with on Wrestle Aid ChampionShip in 2014 after losing Tony Banger Walsh recently to learn that Adam Windsor passed away this morning in Florida is so sad and are thought go out to his family and friends,” posted wrestler John Nursall. “Had the pleasure put him in a match his 1st home town match with Muscles Mansfield vs Old school Bob Barratt and Keith Myatt and what a great show they put on.”
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

VIDEO: Missing WWE Star Returns, Turns Heel On SmackDown

Back, but with a twist. With so many wrestlers on its roster, WWE has to come up with some different ways to keep things interesting. That can be easier said than done, but sometimes the best way is to have someone flip from good to evil or vice versa. It is an idea that has worked for years and now it seems to have been done again by someone who has not been around that long.
WWE
MMA Fighting

‘He should be held accountable’: MMA world reacts to controversial Liz Carmouche vs. Juliana Velasquez stoppage at Bellator 278

Liz Carmouche finally claimed a world title, but the win was steeped in controversy. Flyweight champion Juliana Velasquez was giving Carmouche all she could handle for the better part of twenty minutes at Bellator 278 in Honolulu on Friday night. Or at least, she was until late in the fourth round when Carmouche secured a takedown and advanced to the top crucifix position, where the UFC veteran began to drop short elbows on the champion’s face.
HONOLULU, HI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boxing#On The Line#Combat#British#Brits#Wbc#Afp Tyson Fury
Daily Mail

RIATH AL-SAMARRAI: Tyson Fury the boxer brought 94,000 people to their feet and dropped one on his backside in victory over Dillian Whyte... but what are we to think of the Gypsy King as a man amid Daniel Kinahan links?

He sang to Don McLean, he danced to Kings of Leon, he walked with armoured knights to a golden throne. And then, after all that, Tyson Fury brought 94,000 to their feet and dropped one on his backside. It was a beauty, really. An uppercut mined from hell and driven...
COMBAT SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

‘Just a heavyweight who can punch’: Tommy Fury delivers withering verdict on Dillian Whyte

Tommy Fury has labelled Dillian Whyte as “just a heavyweight who can punch” and maintains he “hasn’t got a prayer” ahead of his heavyweight clash with Tyson Fury.  Tyson will make his UK return after four years against WBC mandatory challenger Whyte this Saturday in front of 94,000 fans at Wembley Stadium. Tommy, who has been training with Tyson and fights on his half-brother’s undercard, told SunSport: “For me, this fight is a nice homecoming for Tyson, I don’t see it going past six rounds.“I feel like Tyson is just a cut above this man, Dillian Whyte is no Deontay...
COMBAT SPORTS
Boxing Scene

Frampton: It Was So Easy For Fury, Whyte Performance Was Really Lackluster

Former world champion Carl Frampton predicted a dominant win for WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury - and that's exactly what happened on Saturday night. Before a record crowd of 94,000 at Wembley Stadium in London, Fury scored a one-punch knockout of mandatory challenger Dillian Whyte to retain the title. Fury...
COMBAT SPORTS
Yardbarker

WATCH: Tyson Fury retains title with sixth-round KO of Dillian Whyte

Heavyweight king Tyson Fury defended his WBC title with a win over Dillian Whyte on Saturday, in front of 94,000-plus fans inside Wembley Stadium. In the sixth round of the pairs battle of English heavyweight stars, Fury landed an uppercut that Whyte did not see coming. The shot floored “The Gypsy King’s” foe almost immediately. While the mandatory challenger to the WBC belt did make it back to his feet before the 10-count, he was unable to keep his balance and the referee chose to bring the fight to a close with no time left in the round.
COMBAT SPORTS
BoxingNews24.com

Boxing Results: “The Gypsy King” Tyson Fury KO’s Dillian “The Body Snatcher” Whyte!

By Ken Hissner: At the Wembley Stadium, Wembley, London, UK, before an indoor record of 94,000 in attendance Saturday over ESPN+ and ESPN PPV, Bob Arum (Top Rank) and Frank Warren (Queensberry Promotions) presented in the Main Event WBC World Heavyweight champion “The Gypsy King” Tyson Fury defending his title for the fifth time stopped Dillian “The Body Snatcher” Whyte, at 2:59 in the sixth round to retain his WBC and Legendary titles.
COMBAT SPORTS
ESPN

Record-setting night cements Tyson Fury's heavyweight legacy

LONDON -- Tyson Fury announced himself as "The King." He sat on a throne. And then he got it all done against challenger Dillian Whyte in six rounds and left undefeated with the British boxing public in his grasp. It was a job done just as he said it would go down.
COMBAT SPORTS
AFP

Has 'Gypsy King' Tyson Fury exited the ring for the last time?

Tyson Fury says he can walk away from boxing after winning "every belt there is to win" following a moment of brutal magic to stop Dillian Whyte and retain his WBC heavyweight crown. "I've won every belt there is to win, there's nothing more I can do, I've won every belt in the game," he said later at his post-match press conference.
COMBAT SPORTS
AFP

AFP

58K+
Followers
26K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy