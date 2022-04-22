ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Rosa County, FL

'Tiger King' Joe Exotic serves divorce papers to husband

By Kai Davis
WEAR
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePENSACOLA, Fla. -- Joseph Maldonado-Passage, also known as Joe Exotic from "Tiger King" served his husband divorce papers Monday. Maldonado-Passage filed for divorce in Santa Rosa County late last month. Maldonado-Passage was initially unable to locate...

weartv.com

Comments / 0

