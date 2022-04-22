ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Revitalised Angkor Wat brings hope for Cambodia tourism recovery

By TANG CHHIN Sothy, Suy SE
AFP
AFP
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LGFqK_0fGbobi000
The Angkor Wat temple complex, recently revitalised after repair work, began welcoming visitors again last November /AFP

As dawn breaks, foreign tourists gather by the ancient towers of Cambodia's Angkor Wat, some of the lucky few to see the World Heritage Site with the crowds thin as the country recovers from the coronavirus.

Hopes are high that the temple complex, recently revitalised from repair work, will spearhead a recovery in tourism after the Southeast Asian nation began re-opening to travellers last November.

A handful of overseas visitors are once again roaming the sacred site, with many calling it a unique opportunity.

"I think it's a once-in-a-lifetime experience to really see it with such few tourists," Belgian holidaymaker Marjan Colombie told AFP. "It's so different."

On previous visits to the 12th-century ruins she had been forced to jostle with others and endure long queues, she said.

Despite the huge economic cost for Cambodia, the pandemic has been a boon for renovations and conservation work at Angkor Wat.

The government agency that manages the UNESCO site says the shutdown allowed extra time and space for repair work, maintenance and gardening.

"Our temples could rest too," APSARA Authority spokesman Long Kosal said.

Workers fixed crumbling towers and installed a water system to keep the grass green during the dry season.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nGRez_0fGbobi000
Many local businesses were forced to shut down in the pandemic, but some are beginning to start back up again as tourists trickle in /AFP

Local businesses in Siem Reap are now seeing an uptick in bookings after Covid-19 decimated tourism.

Chea Sokhon, general manager of Sarai Resort and Spa -- which closed in April 2020 and laid off its 100 employees -- is rehiring as foreign tourists return.

"It's like we are starting from zero," he said, laying out the challenges he faces.

The businessman, who also sits on the tourism board for Siem Reap, said about 20 percent of hotels in the city have re-opened this year and about 30 percent are preparing.

But he cautioned it would take at least another year for a full recovery.

- 'Overwhelming' -

"Our tour guides have hope again," said local guide Meth Savutha, back on the job after spending the past two years teaching English online to support his family.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28ANAA_0fGbobi000
A large-scale vaccine rollout and dropping Covid-19 case numbers have allowed Cambodia to resume issuing visas on arrival for some tourists /AFP

Border closures and travel restrictions knocked Cambodia's income from tourism down to just $184 million last year, a far cry from the nearly $5 billion in 2019.

Foreign tourists nosedived to below 200,000 in 2021 from roughly 6.6 million pre-pandemic.

But a comprehensive vaccine rollout and a retreat of the virus have enabled Phnom Penh to resume issuing visas on arrival.

Numbers are now slowly climbing again but remain a long way from pre-Covid figures.

Officials expect 700,000 international visitors this year, fuelled by new daily flights to Siem Reap from Singapore.

For German tourist Hanna, visiting Cambodia for the first time this month, the renovations to Angkor Wat and lack of crowds made it an "overwhelming" experience.

"It's absolutely beautiful and stunning," she told AFP as the sun rose over the historic complex.

"It's just a very unique experience."

Comments / 1

Related
Parents Magazine

The Black Family's Travel Guide for the Continent of Africa

As travel becomes more accessible, Black families are creating plans to get out and experience the world like never before. Cultural experiences have been the main reason that Black families have prioritized travel on their list of activities. And since the Year of Return to Ghana back in 2019, which commemorated the 400th anniversary of the first set of enslaved ancestors to set foot in the state of Virginia, more Black families are focusing on travel to the continent of Africa.
TRAVEL
AFP

Gabon counts on visitors to help preserve great apes

Around a bend on a narrow trail that runs deep into the forest of Gabon's Loango national park, Kamaya comes into view. There are two family groups in the country accustomed to humans, one in Loango, the other in the Moukalaba Doudou National Park 600 kilometres (370 miles) south of Libreville.
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cambodia#Visas#The World Heritage Site#Southeast Asian#Belgian#Unesco#Apsara Authority
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Tourism
NewsBreak
Travel Restrictions
Country
Singapore
Smithonian

Well-Preserved, 9,000-Year-Old Shrine Discovered in Jordan Desert

Archaeologists digging in the deserts of Jordan have unearthed a well-preserved Neolithic religious site believed to be around 9,000 years old, reports Omar Akour for the Associated Press (AP). Located in the Khashabiyeh Mountains, in the eastern Al-Jafr Basin, the shrine features two large standing stones carved with anthropomorphic figures,...
SCIENCE
The Independent

Forest officials stunned to find group of baby kangaroos in Indian jungle

Officials in India’s eastern state of West Bengal were stunned to find a group of kangaroos hopping about, an animal largely native to Australia.On Friday, they reportedly found three kangaroos in the forests bordering the state’s Darjeeling and Jalpaiguri districts, and on the following day, they found the carcass of another kangaroo nearby.The rescued kangaroos had serious injuries and have been sent to the state’s Bengal Safari Park for further treatment.A forest official said an investigation has been initiated to find how the marsupials got there. “They are not present in any zoo in this area. They are part of...
ANIMALS
americanmilitarynews.com

Chinese police order residents to hand over passports ‘until after the pandemic’

This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. Police in the central Chinese province of Hunan have ordered local residents to hand over their passports to police, promising to return them “when the pandemic is over,” amid a massive surge in people looking for ways to leave China or obtain overseas immigration status.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
CNBC

7 people from missing tour boat in Japan found

The Japanese Coast Guard said the boat was carrying 24 passengers, including two children, and two crew. Footage on NHK showed one of the rescued people arriving on a helicopter and being transferred to an ambulance on a stretcher, while rescuers held up blue plastic shields for privacy. The Japanese...
PUBLIC SAFETY
ARTnews

A Mysterious Sarcophagus Discovered Beneath Notre-Dame Will Soon Be Opened

Click here to read the full article. A sarcophagus made of lead discovered in the depths of the Notre-Dame Cathedral among an ancient graveyard will soon be opened, French archaeologists said Thursday. The sarcophagus was found laying amid several tombs “of remarkable scientific quality” 65 feet below the central spot where the transept crosses the 12th century Gothic church’s nave, France’s Culture Minister, said last month. The discoveries were made during excavation work in anticipation of the reconstruction of the church’s iconic spire, which collapsed in a shocking 2019 fire. The team of archaeologists were present in the church to ensure the...
RELIGION
The Conversation U.S.

Archaeological site along the Nile opens a window on the Nubian civilization that flourished in ancient Sudan

Circular mounds of rocks dot the desert landscape at the archaeological site of Tombos in northern Sudan. They reveal tumuli – the underground burial tombs used at least as far back as 2500 B.C. by ancient inhabitants who called this region Kush or Nubia. As a bioarchaeologist who excavates and analyzes human skeletal remains along with their related grave goods, I’ve been working at Tombos for more than 20 years. Discussions about ancient history in Africa are dominated by the rise of Egypt. But there were several societies that rose to great power in the Nile River Valley since the middle...
WORLD
allthatsinteresting.com

Archaeologists In Turkey Have Discovered The Largest Underground City In The World

The 49 rooms unearthed in the subterranean city of Matiate make up only three percent of its estimated total area. The Turkish town of Midyat has such a rich history that it practically serves as an open-air museum. Now, archaeologists have discovered a completely different history hidden beneath the foundations of the ancient town — the world’s largest underground city.
WORLD
The Independent

Passengers slam US airlines for encouraging mask-free passengers and ‘rewarding’ them with champagne

Passengers on some US airlines have slammed staff’s management of the end of the country’s mask mandate, with some saying crew encouraged customers to go mask-free with champagne and inflight celebrations.“Hi @Delta. Your flight attendants greeting us ‘Would you like champagne? Let’s celebrate no more masks’ is not what I paid for,” tweeted irate customer Ify Ike.“It’s not only childish but also creates an uncomfortable, and potentially hostile environment for those of us still masked. Covid is also not seasonal.”Hi @delta. Your flight attendants greeting us “would you like champagne? Let’s celebrate no more masks” is not what I paid...
PUBLIC HEALTH
People

Authorities Find Over 1,000 Taxidermy Animals — Including Extinct Species — in Spanish Building

Authorities are investigating what is being called one of the largest collections of taxidermy animals in all of Europe. According to Reuters, in a statement Sunday, Spain's police force, the Guardia Civil, revealed it found more than 1,000 taxidermy animals — including elephants, rhinos, and polar bears — inside a 538,000 square foot warehouse in Valencia, Spain, on Wednesday.
ANIMALS
AFP

AFP

58K+
Followers
26K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy