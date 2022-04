With spring here, the Oneida-Herkimer Solid Waste Authority will be opening its Household Hazardous Waste facility on Friday, April 1 for its 30th season. Household hazardous waste will be accepted at the Authority’s Utica EcoDrop location on Leland Avenue, Monday through Friday from 8:00 to 4:00 and Saturdays from 7:00 to 2:00.

ONEIDA, NY ・ 29 DAYS AGO