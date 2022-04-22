ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Panama City, FL

Exhibit celebrating African American culture coming to Panama City

 2 days ago

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Residents have a chance to see one of the most unique art and history collections in the world as a special exhibit is making a stop in their 36th city around the world, here in Panama City.

The Kinsey African American Art and History Collection will open to the public on April 22 at the FSU-PC’s Holley Academic Center.

The exhibit includes paintings, sculptures, manuscripts, rare books, and more.

Shirley and Bernard Kinsey have been collecting these pieces for more than 45 years.

“We can all get along very very well and come together on some things as opposed to being separated. There should be no separation, we’re all Americans and this is American history from an African American standpoint,” noted Shirley Kinsey. “If all you know about my people is that they were enslaved and they didn’t do anything to contribute then there’s nothing to respect in terms of my culture. This allows us to be able to stand on equal footing, it puts African Americans in the picture, puts them in the narrative, puts them in the story that should be told.”

Each piece celebrates African American accomplishments, achievements, and culture spanning 400 years.

“We try to cover the entire sweep of the American story that has generally left out the African American contribution to the building of America,” said Bernard Kinsey. “This is what we think was one way for us to contribute to this great story of the African American accomplishments and achievements.”

The Kinsey Collection was originally scheduled to come to FSU-PC in 2019 but was delayed by Hurricane Michael and then COVID-19.

The grand opening ceremony is on April 22 at 10 a.m. and the exhibit will run through July 17th.

