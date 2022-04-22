ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arlington, TX

Rangers' Jon Gray (knee) returns to IL

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0REKqM_0fGbnv5500

April 22 - Texas Rangers pitcher Jon Gray is headed back to the injured list, this time with a left knee sprain.

Gray was hurt during his start Tuesday night vs. Seattle. He had just returned from the IL after being out with a blister on his right middle finger.

Gray, who has made two starts this season, is 0-1 with a 7.00 ERA. He gave up four runs on three hits in a 6-2 loss to the Mariners on Tuesday.

Gray, who signed a $56 million, four-year deal with the Rangers in the offseason, said the knee injury occurred on his first pitch vs. the Mariners as he reacted to a fake bunt attempt. He is expected to go on the IL on Friday.

Rangers general manager Chris Young said right-hander Glenn Otto will be brought up from Triple-A Round Rock to start Friday night's game at Oakland. Otto was 0-3 with a 9.26 ERA in six starts for the Rangers last season in his big league debut.

Spencer Howard had been scheduled to start on Friday but will be moved into Gray's spot in the rotation on Sunday vs. the A's.

--Field Level Media

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

