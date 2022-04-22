ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Children’s Library Reopens This Weekend At Denver’s Central Library

 2 days ago

DENVER (CBS4) – The Children’s Library at Denver’s Central Library will reopen this weekend. That section of the library was closed during the pandemic for renovation.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2omKCM_0fGbnURa00

(credit: CBS)

Now it’s a larger space with more than 10,000 square feet and more than 50,000 books and media.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21sm5y_0fGbnURa00

(credit: CBS)

All the work is thanks to a Denver bond issue approved by voters in 2017.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gmze3_0fGbnURa00

(credit: CBS)

