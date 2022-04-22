Children’s Library Reopens This Weekend At Denver’s Central Library

DENVER (CBS4)- During the pandemic one thing kids missed out on was socialization and community building. The Denver Art Museum is trying to fix that this Sunday April 24 by hosting Dia De Niño.
This isn’t a new event though. Denver Art Museum’s Senior Spanish Language and Community Engagement Liaison Cara Ricciardi grew up in Mexico City. Every spring her community celebrated Dia De Niño or “Children’s Day” (in English).
“Dia De Niño is when children get even more spoiled. You get candies, you’ll give them toys, you take them to the park.”
Ricciardi brought the tradition to her job at the Denver Art Museum. They’ve been celebrating by offering free admission every year for the better part of 20 years.
“To make the community realized the importance of the children,” she said.
This year, after a 2-year COVID hiatus the event is back. Ricciardi say she’s excited because it’s a time for people to come and just enjoy being with one another.“It’s like a day in the park you come and you explore,” she said.
The event is completely free. It starts at 10 a.m. Sunday and continues through 4 p.m.
