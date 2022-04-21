Grizzlies rally from 26 down to stun Timberwolves in Game 3 for 2-1 series lead

MINNEAPOLIS — Sometimes in basketball, you just never know.

That means when the Minnesota Timberwolves had a 26-point lead early in the second quarter, it was too soon to count out the Memphis Grizzlies. Even after the Timberwolves started the third quarter on a 28-10 run and led by 25 points with 3:10 left to play, it was still too soon.

The Grizzlies clawed out of the hole each time like only a bear could. A 21-0 run in the fourth quarter quieted the Target Center crowd and gave the Grizzlies all the hope they needed. Memphis closed the game strong on the way to a 104-95 victory.

The win was the largest comeback victory in franchise playoff history.

SUNS INJURY: Booker could miss rest of first round with hamstring strain

SPORTS NEWSLETTER: Get latest news and analysis right to your inbox

Here are three key observations from Game 3:

Lineup change(s)

The Grizzlies started Kyle Anderson in Game 3 over Steven Adams after Adams struggled in the first two games. Adams has been the biggest factor in the Grizzlies leading the NBA in rebounding and second-chance points, but he struggled defensively in Game 1 and picked up two quick fouls in Game 2 before not returning to action. The Anderson starting experiment didn't go well as the Grizzlies started the game in an 11-0 hole. Coach Taylor Jenkins made another adjustment to start the second half when he replaced Anderson with Brandon Clarke.

Boos for Morant

It may not be hyperbole to say that Morant has received more MVP chants on the road than boos. From his player introduction to the final moments Thursday, the Minnesota crowd booed Morant when he touched the basketball. Even when Morant was on defense, cheers burst out whenever Patrick Beverley, Anthony Edwards or D'Angelo Russell had Morant one-on-one in an isolation. The Timberwolves attacked Morant early and often. Beverley lowered his hand to the court floor and gave the "too little" signal after making his second basket over Morant. The Grizzlies All-Star got the last laugh at the end of the game.

The Grizzlies went up 2-1 in the series and regained homecourt advantage. Brad Rempel, USA TODAY Sports

Game of unprecedented runs

Yes, basketball is a game of runs, but stretches like the Grizzlies and Timberwolves had on Thursday don't happen often. The Timberwolves jumped out on an 11-0 run and led 47-21 early in the second quarter. The game felt like it was over, but the Grizzlies closed the first half on a 23-4 run to trail 51-44 at halftime. Just like the first quarter, the Timberwolves started the second half on a 28-10 run. But again, the Grizzlies answered by going on a 21-0 run to tie the game 83-83.

Next up

Game 4 will be Saturday night at 10 p.m. ET. Memphis was 0-2 in Minnesota during the regular season.

Follow Damichael Cole on Twitter @DamichaelC .

This article originally appeared on Memphis Commercial Appeal: Grizzlies rally from 26 down to stun Timberwolves in Game 3 for 2-1 series lead