Newton student hit by car, community rallies around family

By Daniel Fair
 2 days ago

NEWTON, Kan. (KSNW) — A Newton High School freshman was struck by a car, and now the community is surrounding her in support.

Clay Santana (Courtesy: Newton High School)

Clay Santana is a freshman at Newton High School. On April 1, she was hit by a truck at the intersection of 12th and Main St. in Newton .

Santana was transported to Wesley Medical Center in Wichita to receive treatment for her injuries. Her mother, Bobbi, says she is continuing to recover.

“She’s an absolute fighter. She’s definitely my daughter! We don’t give up around here,” Bobbi said in a Facebook post.

Derby student surprised with full-ride scholarship

Clay’s brother Grason is a sophomore at Newton High School, and the ‘Geometry in Construction’ class he is in decided to build a wheelchair ramp for Clay for when she returns home.

The Rotary Foundation of Newton donated all of the building materials for the project.

Counselors and administrators have been in touch with Clay and the family as they continue to adjust to the many changes in life.

“Newton High School, you guys are absolutely amazing, all the teachers- thank you for reaching out, thank you for your prayers,” Bobbi said.

