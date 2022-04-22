ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queen Elizabeth gets her own Barbie to mark 70 years on throne

By Lexi Lonas
cbs17
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article(The Hill) – Queen Elizabeth is getting her own Barbie doll two months after marking her 70th year on the throne. Mattel revealed Wednesday its website will be selling the $75 Platinum Jubilee doll. “This collectible doll wears an...

www.cbs17.com

Comments / 0

