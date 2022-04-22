Queen Elizabeth gets her own Barbie to mark 70 years on throne

Today marks the 96th birthday of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, long may she reign. From a young age, the Queen — once Princess Elizabeth — knew her destiny in the eyes of the people, and her near-century of life in photos shows how wholly she committed her life to royal duty. The royal’s moment of celebration comes a little over a year after the funeral of Her Majesty’s late husband late husband Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, who lived to the age of 99. Queen Elizabeth II has enjoyed the longest reign of any monarch in British history, and still has not indicated she intends to pass over the throne to heir Prince Charles anytime soon. And indeed, as we look back at her years rising through the royal ranks, it’s hard to remember her as anything but the Queen.

