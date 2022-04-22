ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando White Castle expanding with new space for pickup and delivery, 24-hour restaurant service

By Adam Poulisse, WFTV.com
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 2 days ago
ORLANDO, Fla. — Following its successful first year of operation, the world’s largest White Castle located in Orlando has announced plans to expand its operations.

The company announced this week that it plans to launch online ordering with pick-up and delivery service out of an 1,800 square-foot in-line store space located directly behind White Castle on Daryl Carter Parkway.

“When ordering online, customers can opt to pick up their orders by parking and entering the new store or have one of four delivery partners (DoorDash, Uber Eats, Grubhub and Postmates) bring the Crave to their door,” White Castle said in a news release.

Dine-in, take-out and drive-through will continue at the adjacent restaurant.

The Orlando restaurant will also begin operating 24 hours a day this summer, a famous staple to many of the restaurants around the country. The Orlando White Castle is currently open from 7 a.m. to 4 a.m.

In addition to the restaurant and upcoming in-line location, White Castle will continue operating its virtual kitchen near downtown Orlando for online ordering, delivery and carry-out service.

White Castle opened its Orlando location on May 3, breaking the company’s single-day record for sales, White Castle said. It marked the chain’s return to Florida after a 53-year hiatus.

Already, the Orlando restaurant has become the top-performing White Castle among the chain’s more than 350 restaurants, and is on pace to sell five million sliders by its anniversary date, the company said.

“We had so many loyal fans in Central Florida who were eagerly anticipating White Castle’s arrival, but the response this past year has far exceeded our expectations,” Jamie Richardson, vice president at White Castle, said in a news release. “Everyone in the Orlando area has been so warm and welcoming, and they have a Crave the size of the Sunshine State.”

