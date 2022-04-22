ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Peter, IL

Former St. Peter man arrested following two high speed motorcycle chases

By Bruce Kropp
southernillinoisnow.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA 30-year-old former St. Peter man faces multiple charges after two high-speed police chases while he was riding his motorcycle. Brandon Wells, who now resides in Robinson, first fled from Farina Police at speeds up to 135 miles per hour northbound on...

southernillinoisnow.com

Comments / 0

