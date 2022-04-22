ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Grizzlies pull off massive comeback to beat Timberwolves in Game 3

By Adam Stites
 2 days ago
Desmond Bane led the Grizzlies with 26 points. Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports

The Memphis Grizzlies trailed by as many as 26 against the Minnesota Timberwolves in Game 3 on Thursday night, but outscored the latter by 34 in the last 15 minutes of the game to win, 104-95.

Minnesota jumped out to a 12-0 lead in the opening minutes of the game and built a 26-point lead in the first half, but the Grizzlies ended the second quarter on a 15-0 run to close the gap to just seven. The Timberwolves built the lead back to 25 in the third quarter, but went ice-cold late in the game. Memphis took its first lead in the fourth quarter after erasing the deficit with a 21-0 run.

Grizzlies point guard Ja Morant finished with 16 points, 10 assists and 10 rebounds to record the first playoff triple-double in franchise history. But the team was led in scoring by Desmond Bane, who made seven three-pointers and finished with 26 points.

The Timberwolves were led in scoring by D'Angelo Russell, who finished with 22 points, and got another 19 points from Anthony Edwards. Three-time All-Star center Karl-Anthony Towns finished with only eight points and five rebounds.

Memphis now leads the series 2-1 after winning back-to-back games. Game 4 in Minnesota is scheduled for 10 p.m. ET on Saturday.

