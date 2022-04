Good morning, folks! It’s a new week, and unfortunately going to be bit chilly today. I know it was warm the other day, but we’ve been struck by false spring. Before we move into the next week, we need to recap what you may have missed last week. Our top story of the past week was the latest Greater Taunton real estate report, featuring a potential "family compound" that sold for almost one million dollars. We also covered a new novel by a local author that harkens back to the colonial days; a return of softball practice; a history of the Berkley Fire Department; and more. See what you may have missed, right here.

TAUNTON, MA ・ 27 DAYS AGO