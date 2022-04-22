ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Running juggler shares commitment to St. Jude

By Forrest Sanders
NewsChannel 5 WTVF
NewsChannel 5 WTVF
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EJT3r_0fGbkyuJ00

Thousands will take off from Nashville's usually-bustling downtown Saturday for the St. Jude Rock 'n' Roll Marathon.

Among the crowd will be a father of a blended family of 15 kids. Now, that sort of juggling might be a lot for some, but for Dave Quint, not so much.

"Oh, juggling's not hard, it's rather natural," smiled Quint, juggling while he spoke. "I was a runner first before I was a juggler, and then I thought, 'the arm motions are exactly the same. I can do that.' Do anything long enough, eventually, you get good at it."

How did Quint become the marathon's running juggler? In his years at the Naval Academy, he got bored standing watch, so he juggled.

"Greetings!" Quint said, juggling outside the Music City Center as a trolley of tourists drove by. "Greetings, everybody! How y'all doing today? Enjoy Nashville!"

Quint believes when you have a talent, you use it for good. There's a reason he feels that way.

A brain tumor took the life of Quint's sister. He knew he needed to do something in her memory. He's been using the attention from his running and juggling to raise awareness and funds for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. He's been doing this for years including when cancer hit that big family.

"Mira, our 17-year-old, she had thyroid cancer," Quint explained. "She had surgery right here at Vanderbilt. It's been about a year, and she's made a full recovery. I had no idea cancer would be so involved with my family."

The juggling hasn't always been easy. Over 23 years, Quint's gone through 12 surgeries, three of which were on his spine.

"Nine months ago, I couldn't get up off the floor," Quint said of the period just before his most recent surgery.

On doctor's orders, Quint's slowing down.

"It's actually somewhat agonizing, but I wanted to do it one more year," he said. "It's my final 5K running and juggling for St. Jude. I'll be walking in the future."

So, does Dave ever drop the things he's juggling? About once a mile, he said. But that's OK. When you have this important a mission, with a big family to back you, you pick up and go.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS LA

Country music singer Jeff Carson dies in Tennessee

Country music singer and songwriter Jeff Carson, who scored hits with "Not On Your Love," and "The Car" before becoming a police officer, has died in Tennessee, his publicist said. Carson was 58.Carson died of a heart attack at a hospital in Franklin, said Jeremy Westby of 2911 Media.Carson was born Jeffrey Lee Herndon in Tulsa, Oklahoma, in 1963, Westby said in a news release. Carson sang in church and formed a band in Rogers, Arkansas, before moving to Branson, Missouri, where he wrote songs and played locally, the news release said.Carson moved to Nashville and recorded demos for Tracy...
TENNESSEE STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Nashville, TN
Society
Local
Tennessee Society
City
Nashville, TN
Hello Magazine

Luke Bryan and wife Caroline make surprising home life revelation

Luke Bryan and wife Caroline opened up about their shared love for clothing and their particular habits when it comes to fashion in a new video. In a short clip shared during one of their "Intimate Moments" series with Jockey, which the two are ambassadors for, Caroline gave more details about her wardrobe.
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cancer Research#Brain Tumor#Juggling#The Naval Academy
94.9 KYSS FM

54 Years Ago: Kenny Chesney Is Born in Tennessee

Happy 54th birthday, Kenny Chesney! The singer was born on this day, March 26, in 1968. Chesney was born in Knoxville, Tenn., and raised in nearby Luttrell. He played football and baseball in high school and might have become a professional athlete if he hadn't received a guitar for Christmas one year and gotten into music. After graduating from high school, Chesney attended East Tennessee State University; he studied advertising, but aspired to a career in country music.
KNOXVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Cancer
Fox News

The Judds to reunite for CMT Music Awards performance

The Judds, one of the most successful duos in country music in the 1980s, are reuniting to perform on the CMT Music Awards, their first major awards show performance together in more than two decades. The mother-and-daughter duo of Naomi and Wynonna will perform their hit "Love Will Build a...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

First Lady Jill Biden visits Mid-South, tours St. Jude

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - First Lady Dr. Jill Biden visited Memphis Friday to tour St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and visit with Ukrainian children who arrived at the hospital earlier this week for treatment. St. Jude is coordinating the evacuation of chronically ill Ukrainian children amid the Russian invasion....
MEMPHIS, TN
NewsChannel 5 WTVF

NewsChannel 5 WTVF

24K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Nashville, Tennessee news and weather from NewsChannel 5 WTVF, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.newschannel5.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy