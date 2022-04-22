ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

Jarvis helps Hurricanes rally from 2 down to beat Jets 4-2

ABC News
ABC News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jAIia_0fGbkgGT00

Seth Jarvis has been watching his Carolina Hurricanes teammates closely as a rookie learning the NHL game. And he's following their advice when it comes to finding the back of the net.

“Go to the net," Jarvis said of the veterans' message, “and good things will happen.”

Jarvis made good by scoring on a contact-filled rebound at 8:21 of the third period, helping the Hurricanes overcome a two-goal deficit and beat the Winnipeg Jets 4-2 on Thursday night.

It marked Jarvis' 15th goal of the season and it proved critical in helping Carolina avoid losing ground in the race for the Metropolitan Division lead.

Jarvis’ score came after he took up position atop the crease as teammate Brendan Smith fired a straightaway shot. The puck hit Eric Comrie in the helmet, then Comrie's helmet came off as Jarvis made contact while reaching over and around him to swipe at the loose puck.

Jarvis stayed on his feet long enough while jostling with Winnipeg defenseman Nate Schmidt to push the puck into the net for the 3-2 lead on a play that ended with Jarvis laying on his stomach alongside Comrie.

The goal stood on a challenge by the Jets for goaltender interference, pushing the Hurricanes to their first lead of the night.

“I just kind of weaseled my way between the D and the goalie," Jarvis said, “and was just thanking God that didn't get called off.”

Comrie didn't seem certain whether the puck or Jarvis knocked his mask off in those frantic moments.

“I think it should have been a goal," Comrie said. “I mean, the puck was continuing behind me. Play continued. It didn't put me in any danger. It was just, the puck was right there, he tapped it in backdoor.”

Teuvo Teravainen and Jaccob Slavin also scored in the rally for the Hurricanes, who remained tied with the New York Rangers for the Metropolitan lead. Captain Jordan Staal added an empty-net goal in the final minute.

Antti Raanta, pressed into a lead role due to an injury to No. 1 goaltender Frederik Andersen, made 20 saves for Carolina. The Hurricanes had a 46-22 edge in shots.

Pierre-Luc Dubois and Kyle Connor scored first-period goals for Winnipeg. Comrie made 42 saves, including multiple big stops in the second period as the Hurricanes began to control play. Teravainen’s power-play score in the final minute of the second period gave the Hurricanes a lift after they had done everything that period except find the back of the net.

The Jets ended a six-game trip with their fourth straight loss. They were eliminated from postseason contention Wednesday, marking the first time they'll miss the playoffs since the 2016-17 season.

“We know where we are in the standings, we know where we're at,” Schmidt said. "But you do know that you can still show up and put yourself in good positions to win games. We're still in the business of winning games.”

SVECH'S SHIFT

Slavin's putaway at the post early in the third tied the game, but it was set up by Andrei Svechnikov's dominating shift.

The 6-foot-2 forward charged in on the left side on Comrie only to be stopped at the crease. But he maintained possession of the puck and skated back out around the right side before turning strongly up the middle. His first shot was deflected, but he followed with another as he closed in on Comrie, with the puck kicking loose to Slavin for the finish

“In the third period, Svech kind of took over there,” Carolina coach Rod Brind'Amour said.

MISSED CHANCE

The Jets nearly had a 3-0 lead, but Zach Sanford pinged the left post on an odd-man rush against Raanta with about 3 1/2 minutes left in the second.

BAD LUCK

The Hurricanes' injury report for this one included assistant coach Jeff Daniels. Brind'Amour said Daniels needed a few stitches after taking a puck off the head before the team's morning skate.

In what Brind'Amour called “one of the freakiest things I've seen,” the puck apparently had bounced off a crossbar and bounced all the way to hit Daniels near the blue line. Daniels was behind the bench for this one.

UP NEXT

Jets: Host Colorado on Sunday in the start of four straight home games to close the regular season.

Hurricanes: At New Jersey on Saturday in the first of three straight road games.

———

Follow Aaron Beard of Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/aaronbeardap

———

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP—Sports

Comments / 0

Related
97.3 ESPN

Flyers-Canadiens Preview: Draft Lottery Showdown

With five games remaining in the season, the Flyers are rapidly closing in on locking up a Top 5 spot in the NHL Draft Lottery. Seattle's win over Colorado on Wednesday night moved them into third in draft lottery odds. One of the two teams behind them in the standings is their opponent on Thursday night.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WGR550

Power's first NHL goal helps power Sabres to victory

As Thursday’s game neared the halfway point of the third period and with the Buffalo Sabres leading 3-2, Owen Power jumped into a big opening and took a pass from Jeff Skinner to score his first NHL goal. Paul Hamilton shares his postgame thoughts:
BUFFALO, NY
Yardbarker

Wild’s Fiala & Kaprizov Help Secure Win Over Canucks

The Minnesota Wild met up with the Vancouver Canucks in the first game of their back-to-back on Thursday (April 21). The first period was fast-paced, back and forth action but neither team could find the back of the net until the second. To start the middle period, the Wild snuck one in but the Canucks stormed back to tie it a little over 30 seconds later. That didn’t silence the Wild as they scored to take the lead and again the Canucks came back to tie it at two.
SAINT PAUL, MN
FOX Sports

Fiala scores 2, playoff-bound Wild beat Canucks 6-3

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Kevin Fiala scored twice, including the go-ahead goal in the third period, and the Minnesota Wild beat the Vancouver Canucks 6-3 on Thursday night. The Wild ensured they will finish either second or third in the Central Division and locked in a first-round playoff matchup with St. Louis, which is two points behind in the standings. Minnesota lost all three games against the Blues this season, including two in overtime.
SAINT PAUL, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Raleigh, NC
Raleigh, NC
Sports
FOX Sports

Okposo, Tuch score short-handed goals, Sabres beat Devils

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Kyle Okposo and Alex Tuch scored short-handed goals less than a minute apart in the first period, and the Buffalo Sabres beat the New Jersey Devils 5-2 on Thursday night. Rasmus Dahlin, Owen Power and Jeff Skinner also scored, and 40-year-old Craig Anderson had 31...
NEWARK, NJ
NHL

3 Takeaways: Isles Fall to Rangers 6-3

Islanders fall behind early in 6-3 loss to Rangers. The New York Islanders fell behind early and couldn't catch up, losing to the New York Rangers 6-3 at UBS Arena on Thursday night. Brock Nelson scored his team-leading 35th and 36th goals of the season, but Andrew Copp's first period...
NHL
Yardbarker

Red Wings’ Hellberg Adds Wild Card to Goaltending Situation

Considering that they currently average 3.79 goals-against per game, it makes sense that the Detroit Red Wings brought it upon themselves to take a look at their goaltending situation. What maybe doesn’t make as much sense is how they went about addressing it. With just a month left in...
DETROIT, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Frederik Andersen
Person
Antti Raanta
Person
Andrei Svechnikov
Person
Kyle Connor
Person
Eric Comrie
Person
Zach Sanford
Person
Jordan Staal
Person
Jaccob Slavin
Person
Jeff Daniels
Person
Nate Schmidt
The Hockey Writers

A Rangers-Hurricanes Playoff Series Would Be Excellent

The Carolina Hurricanes and New York Rangers are tied with 108 points each in the Metropolitan Division. One of the two teams will win the division while the other will finish second in the Metro. The teams have allowed nearly the same amount of goals against (GA) while the Hurricanes have the edge in goals for. Both clubs have the potential to have a memorable run during the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs.
RALEIGH, NC
Yardbarker

Blues’ Buchnevich is a Key Component to Teams Future Success

When the St. Louis Blues acquired Pavel Buchnevich from the New York Rangers, there was little doubt the team was gaining a future star. Less than a year into the trade, his impact and the team’s reliance on the Russian forward is larger than anyone had anticipated, and will be more so in the future.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Reuters

Behind Evander Kane's hat trick, Oilers beat Avs to seal playoff bid

Evander Kane scored three goals in the second period and added an assist as the host Edmonton Oilers beat the Colorado Avalanche 6-3 on Friday night to clinch a playoff berth. Kailer Yamamoto and Kris Russell had a goal and an assist each, Evan Bouchard contributed a goal and Connor McDavid had three assists for Edmonton (46-26-6, 98 points). Oilers goalie Mike Smith stopped 34 shots.
DENVER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jets 4 2#The Metropolitan Division
FOX Sports

Kastelic gets first 2 goals, Senators top Canadiens 6-4

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Mark Kastelic scored his first NHL goal and his second ended up being the game-winner for the Ottawa Senators, who beat the Montreal Canadiens 6-4 on Saturday night. Austin Watson, Josh Norris, Parker Kelly and Alex Formenton also scored for the Senators, while Anton Forsberg...
NHL
NHL

NHL Buzz: Matthews back for Maple Leafs against Panthers

Pastrnak, Malkin each score in return; Copp, Chytil out for Rangers; Chabot back for Senators. Welcome to the NHL Buzz. Throughout the 2021-22 season, NHL.com will have you covered with the latest news. Toronto Maple Leafs. Auston Matthews returned to the lineup for the Toronto Maple Leafs when they visited...
NHL
NHL

Rapid Recap: Sabres 5, Islanders 3

The Islanders winless streak reaches four games after loss to Sabres. The New York Islanders winless streak reached four games (0-3-1) as the Isles fell 5-3 to the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday afternoon at KeyBank Center. Mathew Barzal, Noah Dobson and Kieffer Bellows scored for the Islanders, who fell behind...
ELMONT, NY
Forever Blueshirts - New York Rangers News

Some concern for Andrew Copp after exiting with lower-body injury in Rangers win

Andrew Copp left the New York Rangers win over the New York Islanders with what is being called a lower-body injury. His last shift came around the six minute mark of the third period. Copp skated off with no discernible issues after being involved in several scrums along the boards battling for pucks. Aside from leaving early and the Rangers saying he was hurt, there’s been no further update.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Carolina Hurricanes
NewsBreak
NHL
NHL Teams
New York Rangers
NewsBreak
Sports
NHL Teams
Winnipeg Jets
NewsBreak
Hockey
FOX Sports

Lightning get goals from 6 players in big win over Predators

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Victor Hedman and Nikita Kucherov scored first-period power-play goals, and the Tampa Bay Lightning defeated the Nashville Predators 6-2 on Saturday night. Hedman became only the second defenseman in franchise history to score 20 goals in a season, joining Dan Boyle, who did it in...
TAMPA, FL
Reuters

NHL roundup: Record-setting night for Wild

April 23 - Kirill Kaprizov had a goal and three assists to become the first Wild player to reach 100 points, Kevin Fiala recorded a career- and franchise-high five assists and Minnesota set club records for single-season wins and points with a 6-3 victory over the Seattle Kraken on Friday in Saint Paul, Minn.
SEATTLE, WA
ABC News

ABC News

619K+
Followers
149K+
Post
336M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy