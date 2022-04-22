ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

More than 20 states suing Biden administration to keep Title 42 in place

By Anna Wiernicki, Nexstar
FOX31 Denver
FOX31 Denver
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03FF0b_0fGbk8X800

WASHINGTON (Nexstar) — The White House said it’s ramping up security at the southern border in preparation for May 23 — the day the sweeping pandemic border restrictions known as Title 42 are set to expire.

“That includes moving officers, agents, DHS volunteer force personnel to rapidly decompress points along the border and more efficiently process migrants,” said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki.

More than 20 states with Republican Attorneys General are suing to require the Biden administration to keep Title 42 in effect. They argue without a clear plan in place, chaos will erupt at the border.

The Department of Homeland Security estimates when Title 42 lifts, 18,000 additional migrants will cross the U.S.-Mexico border each day.

“You’re going to see an explosion of illegal immigration,” said U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-South Carolina.

Graham said the White House has kept Republicans in the dark on how exactly they plan to feed, transport and provide temporary shelter for these migrants.

“It’s going to be a signal to everybody in the world: ‘Come on in,'” he said.

Republicans are calling on the administration to keep the Title 42 health authority in place until Border Patrol is properly equipped to handle the expected surge of migrants.

U.S. Sen. Chris Coons, D-Delaware, said on CBS’ “Face the Nation” he supports extending the restrictions to give the administration more time to release its plan.

“My hope is that that will be reconsidered appropriately. I know that there are both Republicans and Democrats calling for a reconsideration,” Coons said.

But the White House said extending Title 42 is up to Congress, so if lawmakers want to extend it, they need to act.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Daily Mail

Manchin and Sinema join with Republicans to SINK Biden's nominee for head the Labor Department’s Wage and Hour Division David Weil following criticism over his Obama tenure

Joe Biden faced his first nomination defeat Wednesday evening when three moderate Democrats joined Republicans to tank Labor Department's Wage and Hour Division nominee David Weil. Democratic Senators Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Kyrsten Sinema and Mark Kelly, both from Arizona, blocked Weil's nomination from moving forward. This was...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jen Psaki
Person
Chris Coons
Person
Lindsey Graham
The Independent

'Silly': Ted Cruz slams Marjorie Taylor Greene's claim that three GOP senators are 'pro-pedophile' for backing judge

Texas Senator Ted Cruz criticised fellow Republican and Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene for saying that three GOP senators are “pro-paedophile” after they announced their support for Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s confirmation to the Supreme Court. The conspiracy-wielding congresswoman falsely accused Republican senators Susan Collins, Lisa Murkowski and Mitt Romney of being “pro-paedophile” in a tweet on Monday after they announced that they intended to vote for President Joe Biden’s nominee to the Supreme Court, Ketanji Brown Jackson. When Mr Cruz was asked on Friday if he supported Ms Greene’s sentiments, he laughed and said “no, I think that’s...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Illegal Immigrants#Republicans#Border Patrol#Sen Lindsey Graham#Mexico#Nexstar#The White House#Dhs#Cbs
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene forced to admit she called for Pelosi to get death penalty

Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene was left scrambling to avoid committing perjury on Friday after an attorney representing voters seeking to disqualify her from this year’s election ballot confronted her with video of past statements in which she accused House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of “treason” and suggested the California Democrat should be executed.Speaking at an administrative hearing before a Georgia judge, attorney Ron Fein promised “direct evidence” that will show Ms Greene used “hashtags and memes and ways of communicating among internet subcultures” to express support for the worst attack on the Capitol since 1814, and said Ms Greene...
CONGRESS & COURTS
americanmilitarynews.com

Poll: More than half of American voters think Biden compromised by China

A new poll shows that most Americans believe President Joe Biden is compromised by China due to his family’s personal business dealings with the communist nation. According to a nationwide survey conducted April 5-8 by The Trafalgar Group, 52.3 percent of Americans agree that it is “very likely” Biden is “conflicted/compromised when dealing with China due to the Biden family’s personal business dealings in China.”
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Immigration
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
White House
KTVZ

The 10 Senate seats most likely to flip in 2022

The war in Ukraine has shifted attention overseas, but even if President Joe Biden‘s approval has ticked up nominally, the national environment heading into the 2022 midterms still looks treacherous for his fellow Democrats as they try to hold their Senate majority. Russian President Vladimir Putin has given Biden...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
FOX31 Denver

FOX31 Denver

19K+
Followers
7K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX31 Denver KDVR covers the latest breaking news, weather, sports, and more at KDVR.com, along with Colorado's Own Channel 2 KWGN.

 https://kdvr.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy