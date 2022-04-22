ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Philadelphia to end indoor mask mandate days after imposing it

By Kanishka Singh
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YSxCM_0fGbjldt00

April 21 (Reuters) - Philadelphia is ending its indoor mask mandate, health officials said late on Thursday, reversing its decision just days after imposing the order.

The Board of Health (BOH) voted on Thursday to end the mandate, the Philadelphia health department said.

"Due to decreasing hospitalizations and a leveling of case counts, the city will move to strongly recommend masks in indoor public spaces as opposed to a mask mandate," a department spokesperson said in a statement late on Thursday. "Given the latest data, the BOH voted to rescind the mandate."

Philadelphia reinstated its mask mandate on Monday for indoor public settings such as restaurants, schools and businesses, responding to what appeared to be a fresh wave of coronavirus transmissions. read more

The move made Philadelphia the first major city in the United States to reimpose such a mandate.

Before re-imposing the mandate, the city of 1.5 million residents relaxed its indoor mask mandate for public spaces amid a decline in cases in March following the record Omicron variant surge in January.

Most U.S. states and localities have eased mask and vaccination requirements.

A total of 5,025 Philadelphians have died from COVID-19 and more than 280,000 have been diagnosed with coronavirus since the pandemic began, according to the city's health department, which added the city had 242 average new cases per day with 65 hospitalizations as of last count.

About 990,000 lives have been lost in the United States since the coronavirus pandemic began in early 2020, according to a Reuters tally.

Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Washington; editing by Bernard Orr

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 1

Related
CNET

CDC to Extend Federal Mask Mandate by Two Weeks, Report Says

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention plans to extend the federal mask requirement for public transit by two weeks, according to a report Wednesday from the Associated Press. The federal mandate, which...
U.S. POLITICS
Reason.com

Drop the Useless Mask Mandates and Leave Us Alone

The last couple of years have been a revelation when it comes to public health measures for battling COVID-19 and whatever bugs come next. We've seen that masks offer little protection unless they're the uncomfortable medical variety, states that locked down hardest took nasty economic hits in return for little if any health benefit, and kids isolated by decree from their peers suffer mental health issues.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
TODAY.com

A new version of omicron is gaining a foothold in the US, CDC finds

Another omicron subvariant is gaining traction in the United States, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported Tuesday. The subvariant, called BA.2.12.1, is an offshoot of the BA.2 version of omicron. While BA.2 remains the dominant variant in the U.S., BA.2.12.1 now accounts for roughly 1 in 5 new cases nationwide.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene forced to admit she called for Pelosi to get death penalty

Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene was left scrambling to avoid committing perjury on Friday after an attorney representing voters seeking to disqualify her from this year’s election ballot confronted her with video of past statements in which she accused House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of “treason” and suggested the California Democrat should be executed.Speaking at an administrative hearing before a Georgia judge, attorney Ron Fein promised “direct evidence” that will show Ms Greene used “hashtags and memes and ways of communicating among internet subcultures” to express support for the worst attack on the Capitol since 1814, and said Ms Greene...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Board Of Health#Omicron#Philadelphians
americanmilitarynews.com

Chinese police order residents to hand over passports ‘until after the pandemic’

This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. Police in the central Chinese province of Hunan have ordered local residents to hand over their passports to police, promising to return them “when the pandemic is over,” amid a massive surge in people looking for ways to leave China or obtain overseas immigration status.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
News 12

It's not over: COVID-19 cases are on the rise again in US

Yet again, the U.S. is trudging into what could be another COVID-19 surge, with cases rising nationally and in most states after a two-month decline. One big unknown? “We don’t know how high that mountain’s gonna grow,” said Dr. Stuart Campbell Ray, an infectious disease expert at Johns Hopkins University.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Washington Examiner

Mask mandate madness

Reaction to Monday's ruling by U.S. District Judge Kathryn Kimball Mizelle concerning federal mask mandates went about as expected. From the start of the pandemic, mitigation efforts have been the barometer by which individual morality seems to have been measured. Masks and distancing mean consideration and concern. Abandoning either was seen as deadly indifference. Those conclusions may have been true for some time, but the widespread introduction of vaccines and boosters has changed everything.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Reuters

Reuters

409K+
Followers
317K+
Post
196M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy