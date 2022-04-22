ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fargo, ND

City of Fargo prepares for road construction season

By Hami Arain
kvrr.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – With the snow melting away, a new season returns to the region: road construction season. Fargo city engineers are designing a plan to rebuild roads, using a system determining how many potholes are on the road and how often the street department has to do...

www.kvrr.com

Comments / 0

#Infrastructure#Potholes#Management System#Uban Construction#Kvrr#The Street Department#Transportation#Iija
