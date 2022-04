An OU researcher is working on a way to turn old, abandoned oil and gas wells into geothermal wells. The idea is to provide clean energy to businesses and homes. Dr. Saeed Salehi with the University of Oklahoma said there's a lot of heat trapped deep in the ground. If you can bring it to the surface, it can be used to heat up water and buildings.

TUTTLE, OK ・ 1 DAY AGO