ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fargo, ND

Forum Held For Large Pool of Candidates for Fargo City Commission

By TJ Nelson
kvrr.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — We are learning more about the very large pool of candidates running for Fargo City Commission. The League of Women Voters of the Red River Valley held a forum for the candidates at city...

www.kvrr.com

Comments / 0

Related
KRDO News Channel 13

Progress toward controversial apartment project moves forward in Colorado Springs despite strong opposition

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- After a four-hour public hearing Thursday, the city's Planning Commission recommended moving forward on a proposed apartment complex to be built outside the entrance to the existing Summerfield neighborhood, in the north side Briargate area. Colorado Springs Planning Commission What may have helped advance the project are concessions made by The post Progress toward controversial apartment project moves forward in Colorado Springs despite strong opposition appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KFYR-TV

No travel advisory for the City of Dickinson

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The North Dakota Department of Transportation has issued a No Travel Advisory for the City of Dickinson. According to a spokesperson with the NDDOT, travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must travel, have a winter survival kit with you. Notify a friend or family member of your travel plans.
BISMARCK, ND
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

North Dakota marijuana petition ready for circulation

(Fargo, ND) -- A North Dakota petition advocating for recreational marijuana use for people 21 and older is ready to be circulated. Secretary of State Al Jaeger approved the petition yesterday and says the sponsoring committee has one year to collect and submit a minimum of just over 15-thousand-500 valid signatures. If the petition is submitted with enough valid signatures before July 11th of this year, the matter will be placed on the November 8th ballot or the soonest statewide special election. If enough signatures are submitted by next April 21st, the measure will be put on the first upcoming statewide election or the June 2024 ballot.
FARGO, ND
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fargo, ND
Fargo, ND
Government
Fargo, ND
Elections
KFYR-TV

Mike Kelley receives Stark County Excellence Award

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A familiar face in Dickinson is the latest recipient of the Stark County Spirit of Excellence Award. Mike Kelley is the owner of McDonald’s and friends said he is a fixture in the restaurant business and community. They add that Kelley is also very giving...
BISMARCK, ND
KX News

ND government agencies participate in HR conference

If visiting your local government office, you never really think about the daily operations inside and out. “Most small governments in North Dakota don’t have HR Departments because they have a city auditor, or a business manager in a school assumes HR duties and they’re not really trained in HR,” HR Collaborative Coordinator Kathy Hogan […]
BISMARCK, ND

Comments / 0

Community Policy