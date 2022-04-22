Forum Held For Large Pool of Candidates for Fargo City Commission

(Fargo, ND) -- A North Dakota petition advocating for recreational marijuana use for people 21 and older is ready to be circulated. Secretary of State Al Jaeger approved the petition yesterday and says the sponsoring committee has one year to collect and submit a minimum of just over 15-thousand-500 valid signatures. If the petition is submitted with enough valid signatures before July 11th of this year, the matter will be placed on the November 8th ballot or the soonest statewide special election. If enough signatures are submitted by next April 21st, the measure will be put on the first upcoming statewide election or the June 2024 ballot.

FARGO, ND ・ 1 DAY AGO