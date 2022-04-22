ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Brawl Breaks Out Between Red Sox, Mets Double A Teams

By Wilton Jackson
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PNncH_0fGbhVXZ00

It was an ugly scene between two the teams that started with a hit by pitch.

A game between the minor league Portland Sea Dogs (the Red Sox’ Double A affiliate) and the Binghamton Rumble Ponies (Mets) turned into an all-out brawl on Thursday.

The fight took place in the bottom of the third inning with the Rumble Ponies holding a 3–1 advantage. Portland first baseman Tyreque Reed was hit on the hand by a pitch from Binghamton pitcher Marcel Renteria.

But while he was on his way to first base, Reed came to a halt nearly halfway up the line when Renteria said something to him that clearly upset him.

Reed, in turn, turned around, ran toward Renteria and knocked him to the ground with a punch a couple feet in front of the pitcher’s mound. As Renteria hit the ground, dugouts from both teams cleared, leading to the wild scene on the field.

Both Reed and Portland third baseman Brett Baty were ejected from the game.

More MLB Coverage:

Comments / 0

Related
Q 105.7

Ten New York Yankees’ Players Who Were Arrested, and Why

Even the most high-profile, well-known athletes share one common trait with the rest of us: they're human beings, too. To err is human. Making mistakes is just part of the game for all of us, and just because you're on the field every day during the summer, doesn't mean you're immune to making mistakes. When your mistake goes over the line, however, you've broken the law, and a handful of former New York Yankees' players have found themselves in hot water over the years.
MLB
NJ.com

Ex-Mets reliever arrested, charged with DUI

Toronto Blue Jays pitching coach Pete Walker is in hot water after being arrested early Friday in Florida for driving under the influence. The Athletic reports Walker was booked at 2:02 a.m. ET and released on $500 bond. He returned to the Blue Jays for their spring training game Saturday...
MLB
Complex

Colorado Rockies Fan Filmed Punching Women in Brawl Outside Coors Field

Footage taken outside Coors Field in Denver shows a man in a Colorado Rockies hat attacking multiple women in a fight. In the footage, embedded above via TMZ, the man can be seen throwing punches in what appears to be a scuffle between Rockies and Dodgers fans, hitting multiple women in the face. The incident happened shortly after the Rockies’ victory. It’s still unknown if anyone sustained injuries, but one blow seemed to knock a woman to the ground. The man also punched someone else who was already on the ground.
DENVER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oregon Sports
City
Boston, MA
City
Portland, OR
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
Portland, OR
Sports
Yardbarker

Mets top prospect Francisco Alvarez off to torrid start

It may be a matter of time before the New York Mets have two men named Francisco starring in everyday roles in Flushing. One of the 10 best players in the minor leagues is currently playing for the Mets' Double-A affiliate Binghamton Rumble Ponies. Francisco Alvarez is currently the team’s starting catcher and has quickly made his way through the franchise’s farm system to become the organization’s top prospect.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Boston

Hurley: By Excluding Don Orsillo From Jerry Remy Ceremony, Red Sox And NESN Make Ugly Error

By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston BOSTON (CBS) — NESN’s Tom Caron spoke to the Fenway Park crowd and the TV viewing audience from the Jerry Remy ceremony on Wednesday night, telling everybody that their relationship with Jerry Remy was very real. For 30 years, multiple generations of New England baseball fans welcomed Jerry into their living rooms every night. Caron said that those of us who only knew Remy from television actually knew him just as well as those who knew him in real life. And he was right. Yet, while those three to four hour nightly windows allowed us all to love Remy,...
BOSTON, MA
Boston

Here’s why Don Orsillo wasn’t part of the Jerry Remy tribute

Orsillo was notably left out of the Red Sox' ceremony honoring Remy, Orsillo's former broadcast partner, on Thursday night. On a night at Fenway Park where the focus was supposed to be on a tribute to the late Jerry Remy, the Red Sox were caught in a maelstrom of backlash after Don Orsillo, Remy’s play-by-play partner on NESN’s game broadcasts for 15 years, tweeted that the team did not use a video message he had put together.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brett Baty
Person
Miguel Cabrera
theodysseyonline.com

"Mr. National" Retires After 18 Years in the MLB

On September 29, 2004, Major League Baseball announced that the Montreal Expos would be moving to Washington, D.C., and would be rebranded as the Washington Nationals. With the team’s first pick after moving to the nation’s capital, the Washington Nationals selected Ryan Zimmerman with the number 4 overall pick in the 2005 MLB draft. Little did they know that they just drafted the face of the franchise for the next 18 years. After this past season, the well-respected Zimmerman announced his retirement from the league.
WASHINGTON STATE
FanSided

Umpire gaffe in Yankees-Tigers reminder Alex Cora isn’t only cheater back in MLB

TIRED: Screaming at the Boston Red Sox for giving Cheatin’ Alex Cora his job back, turning a career-altering suspension into a 60-game vacation in a tanking season. WIRED: Screaming at the Detroit Tigers for letting AJ Hinch manage again after a similar one-year break, especially considering all of MLB let them get away with it because Hinch “hated the cheating” enough to smash monitors, but not enough to, you know, stop it as it won him a title.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mets#Yankees#Portland Sea Dogs#The Red Sox#Mlb Coverage
104.5 The Team

Out Of Control Yankees Fans Ruin New York’s Celebration

It should have been an awesome celebration. Gleyber Torres came off the bench and delivered a pinch-hit single with two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning for a 5-4 comeback victory for New York Yankees over the Cleveland Guardians. Fans should have been cheering and players should have been jumping up and down with happiness. That happened briefly, then the ugliness in right-field began.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Boston Red Sox
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
New York Mets
FanSided

New York Mets free agent Michael Conforto has new team if he wants

There has been plenty of curiosity surrounding Michael Conforto. The former New York Mets outfielder is still sitting in free agency, seemingly having overplayed his hand when he turned down the Mets’ extension offer last year. One would expect that he would be signed at any moment, but when that will actually happen? No one knows.
MLB
FanSided

Yankees prospect steal from Nick Nelson trade off to red-hot start

New York Yankees prospect TJ Rumfield began 2022 anonymously, but his bat has done plenty of talking thus far at High-A Hudson Valley. And while questions of sustainability are always valid, would it shock anyone if another middle-infield prospect followed in Josh Smith and Anthony Volpe’s footsteps and leveled up after spending time in the Yankees’ workshop?
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

63K+
Followers
32K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy