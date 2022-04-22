ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Taylor Sheridan On The Insane Amount Of Shows He’s Working On: “This Volume Of Work Is Not Sustainable”

By Brady Cox
Whiskey Riff
Whiskey Riff
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46qYxK_0fGbhStO00

Taylor Sheridan may be the busiest man on the planet right now, as he has nine shows that he’s either currently working on, or in the works.

With the success of Yellowstone, there’s been a number of fans who are dying for this whole new world of Sheridan shows, as well as a number of people who think this may be too excessive, with others thinking it’s all a money grab.

However, in a recent interview with Variety, the filmmaker was ready to set the record straight on his intentions with the shows.

And first things first, he knows that this kind of pace is not sustainable for a very long period of time, but how many people get a blank check to make as many shows as possible? Gotta strike while the iron’s hot:

“This volume of work is not sustainable for a long period of time, but it’s an opportunity to tell stories the way I want to tell them with a creative freedom that just doesn’t exist in this space.

And so I kind of have to take advantage of it… I don’t necessarily want to be doing this when I’m 70. I don’t know that I want to be doing it when I’m 60. So I’d rather work real hard to do it now.”

With that being said, he also went into detail about how he’s managing to put together all of these shows, basically just at once:

“How am I at delegating? How am I at expressing myself to these writers in a way that they understand, that they can then execute the draft and hold my vision? We’ll find out.

Just like with a feature, you’ve got to know how the thing ends before you know anything, so I know how all these series end. And then it’s a question of how do we get there?”

Regardless of anybody’s thoughts, Sheridan simply wants the stories he wants to be able to tell throughout his career in a relatively short period of time.

Every Taylor Sheridan Show Coming To Paramount

We already know that there will be a fifth season of Yellowstone coming out in the near future, with a possibility of the show reaching six or seven seasons.

But speaking of the “whole Taylor Sheridan universe,” let’s take a look at everything we have to look forward to from the man:

Yellowstone

Season 5 is set to start production in May with a target date to premiere sometime in the fall. They’ll be extending it to 14 episodes, which will be packaged in two 7-episode parts.

And, according to Paramount, Season 5 will be used to “launch several new streaming shows” from Taylor Sheridan. And fans aren’t exactly happy about that last part…

Starring Kevin Costner as Yellowstone Ranch patriarch John Dutton, Yellowstone is the flagship series for the Taylor Sheridan universe.

1883

We know that “more episodes” of 1883 have been ordered, but a second season isn’t coming. The newly announced 1932 will be used to tell the next chapter of the Dutton story.

6666

This spinoff series from Yellowstone will feature Jimmy Hurdstrom (Jefferson White) and his new fiancée’s life at the Four Sixes Ranch, we saw them make their way their during the Season 4 finale.

However, we know that Kathryn Kelly (Jimmy’s fiancée Emily) was elevated to a season regular for Yellowstone Season 5, which means one thing… Jefferson White (Jimmy Hurdstrom), who has his Four Sixes Ranch spinoff series in the works, will also be a part of Season 5.

1932

Another prequel series to Yellowstone, this documents the Dutton family after settling in Montana at the Yellowstone.

It also will touch on the hardships and experiences the family faced during Prohibition and The Great Depression.

The Tulsa King

This project features the great Sylvester Stallone, and is about an East Coast mobster who moves to the Midwest, taking his business elsewhere.

According to The Wall Street Journal, production is scheduled for March.

The idea came about after Sheridan and Stallone bonded over horses after a meeting in Burbank, California.

Lioness

This one is based on a real-life CIA program, and will follow a Marine recruited to befriend a daughter of a terrorist, in an effort to take down the terrorist organization.

Production for the show is slated to begin in June, and will feature Zoe Saldana as Joe, the chief of the CIA’s Lioness Program and star of the show.

Nicole Kidman is an executive producer for the show as well.

Land Man

This series features Billy Bob Thornton, who plays a crisis manager for an oil company during the west Texas oil boom.

Production for the project begins in 2023.

Bass Reeves

The series will star David Oyelowo, who plays the “first African-American marshal west of the Mississippi, policing the entire Oklahoma territories,” according to Sheridan.

The show will take place in the 1880s.

Mayor of Kingstown

This show debuted back in November of last year, and is based around the McLusky family in Kingstown, Michigan, a family full of power brokers between police, criminals, inmates, prison guards, and politicians, as they tackle the issues of systemic racism, corruption, and inequality within the prison system.

It’s officially been green-lit for a second season.

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

'Yellowstone' Fans Might Want to Check out Netflix's No. 4 Show Right Now

Yellowstone fans who are missing the show between seasons might want to check out Netflix's number four show night now. If you're needing a dose of life on the range-style drama, Heartland is the show to queue up. The show has 15 seasons and they are all streaming on Netflix right now, only trailing behind Bridgerton and Better Call Saul — as well as popular kids series Cocomelon — in popularity.
TV SERIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
California State
State
Texas State
State
Mississippi State
State
Montana State
State
Oklahoma State
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ Star Jen Landon Reveals Something About Teeter Not Even Taylor Sheridan Knows

Jen Landon of Yellowstone has something about her character Teeter that not even Taylor Sheridan knows about. Really? Wait a minute. Sheridan is the guy who has put together this entire series. He’s also the mastermind behind all the storylines. Teeter has been a firebrand in the bunkhouse on Yellowstone. Landon plays her with a lot of energy and sometimes fun.
CELEBRITIES
DoYouRemember?

John Wayne Was Restrained By Six Security Men At The 1973 Oscars

The 2022 Oscars got really awkward when Will Smith marched onstage and slapped Chris Rock over a joke he made about Will’s wife Jada Pinkett-Smith. This was reminiscent of another incident that happened back in 1973 but luckily no one was slapped back then. John Wayne wanted to storm the stage and it took six security men to restrain him so no one got hurt.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Billy Bob Thornton
Person
Kevin Costner
Person
Zoe Saldana
Person
Kathryn Kelly
Person
Nicole Kidman
Person
Sylvester Stallone
Person
David Oyelowo
Person
Taylor Sheridan
HollywoodLife

Kevin Costner Brings Stunning Wife Christine Baumgartner To 2022 Oscars

The ‘Yellowstone’ star and his beautiful wife took over the red carpet at the Academy Awards. See the gorgeous pics!. Kevin Costner sure does clean up nice! The Yellowstone star traded in his cowboy gear for a tuxedo when he appeared alongside his gorgeous wife, Christine Baumgartner, on the red carpet for the 2022 Academy Awards. The veteran actor, who is a three-time Oscar nominee and won Best Director for 1991’s Dances With Wolves, arrived to the Dolby Theater in Hollywood on Sunday (March 27) to present an award during the glamorous event. Kevin cut a dapper figure in his classic suit, while his wife of 18 years dared to impress in a stunning black and silver, strapless gown.
CELEBRITIES
Collider

Estelle Harris, Beloved Comic Actress, Dead at 93

Beloved comic actress Estelle Harris has passed away at the age of 93. Her son confirmed the news in a report to Deadline, and he was thankfully with his mother in her final moments. The actress passed away of natural causes in her home in Palm Desert, California. Most audiences would recognize Harris for her work as Estelle Costanza on NBC's Seinfeld, though she's more than likely made an impression on viewers of all ages in one project or another.
PALM DESERT, CA
DoYouRemember?

The Real Reason Gene Hackman Quit Hollywood Forever

He was trained to be an actor, not a star, his words, but Gene Hackman will be remembered as both, even after this shooting star finally escaped the Hollywood limelight. A two-time Oscar winner out of an impressive five nominations, this guy has his share of trophies. So why did this legend step away from it all? And what went on behind the camera?
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Ron Howard Reacts To Will Smith, Chris Rock Oscars Snafu: “I Wouldn’t Have Expected This Kind Of Behavior”

Click here to read the full article. Ron Howard said he wasn’t in the room when Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at the 94th Academy Awards on Sunday, but shared that he found the situation “very upsetting.” The Oscar-winner, who was watching the awards ceremony on TV, reacted to the shocking moment during a panel for FX’s upcoming drama Under The Banner of Heaven. “These are people I’m very friendly with and I was shocked. I wouldn’t have expected this kind of behavior,” Howard, who executive produces the series, told Deadline during the virtual session on Tuesday. “I’m not on the Academy...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yellowstone National Park#Cia
TechRadar

These five great movies are leaving Netflix at the end of April, don’t sleep on them

Netflix’s relentless drive to become a streaming service reliant on no other broadcast partners is continuing apace. In 2022, the streaming giant will be debuting a brand new movie every week (opens in new tab). Already available to watch are The Adam Project (opens in new tab), he Ryan Reynolds-led family adventure; Against The Ice, a bleak frosty thriller; and Windfall, (opens in new tab) a twisty home-invasion drama.
MOVIES
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’: Cole Hauser Teases Season 5 Is ‘Coming’ With Pic He ‘Found’ Featuring Kelly Reilly, Ryan Bingham, and More

“Yellowstone” star Cole Hauser posted an epic throwback pic of the cast while teasing Season 5 of the hit Taylor Sheridan show. Season 4 of “Yellowstone” wrapped up this past January and we’re still not over it. Luckily, production for Season 5 begins in May, and Cole Hauser teased “Yellowstone” fans about it in a recent Instagram post.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’s Kevin Costner & His Wife Looked Like Hollywood Royalty at Post-Oscars Party: PHOTO

“Yellowstone” star Kevin Costner and his wife Christine Baumgartner absolutely rocked the red carpet before and after the Oscars. Pre-show, the two turned out in gorgeous classic Hollywood looks. Costner went with a sleek black tuxedo and sunglasses to match. Baumgartner looked ethereal in a floor-length black and silver gown with lace detailing, by Tony Ward Couture per Country Living.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
US Magazine

Dax Shepard Jokes About Kristen Bell Divorcing Him Now That She Met Yellowstone’s Luke Grimes

She’s got a crush! Dax Shepard knows Kristen Bell is a Yellowstone fan, and meeting star Luke Grimes was a huge moment for her. “Well, that’s a wrap on my marriage!” Shepard, 47, captioned a snap via Instagram on Sunday, April 17. Grimes, 38, and the Veronica Mars alum, 41, tightly embraced each other. Bell gave a slight smile while the Yellowstone star looked pensive and brooding — very much like his character, Kayce Dutton.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ Star Jefferson White Describes Why It’s Good Jimmy and Beth Never Interact

In all four seasons of “Yellowstone,” Jefferson White’s character Jimmy has rarely crossed paths with Kelly Reilly’s formidable Beth Dutton. If anything, the ranch hand and daughter of the rancher have only encountered each other in group settings. Sometimes Beth pays visits to the bunkhouse, or she’s out in the barn, talking to Rip, etc. While this makes sense for the two characters, the actors themselves are sad about the little interaction they’ve had on set.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

Who Is Tim McGraw’s ‘1883’ Character to John Dutton?

Throughout Season 1 of “1883,” we’ve come to know James Dutton, the character Tim McGraw plays with vulnerability and ruthlessness. We know that James started out as a captain in the Civil War, fighting for the South. After the war, he decided to follow a dream to pursue a new life out west. James brought his whole family along with him, including a wife (Faith Hill), daughter (Isabel May), and son (Audie Rick).
CELEBRITIES
Whiskey Riff

Whiskey Riff

123K+
Followers
9K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

A RIFF on what country is really about.

 https://www.whiskeyriff.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy