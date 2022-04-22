Taylor Sheridan On The Insane Amount Of Shows He’s Working On: “This Volume Of Work Is Not Sustainable”

Taylor Sheridan may be the busiest man on the planet right now, as he has nine shows that he’s either currently working on, or in the works.

With the success of Yellowstone, there’s been a number of fans who are dying for this whole new world of Sheridan shows, as well as a number of people who think this may be too excessive, with others thinking it’s all a money grab.

However, in a recent interview with Variety, the filmmaker was ready to set the record straight on his intentions with the shows.

And first things first, he knows that this kind of pace is not sustainable for a very long period of time, but how many people get a blank check to make as many shows as possible? Gotta strike while the iron’s hot:

“This volume of work is not sustainable for a long period of time, but it’s an opportunity to tell stories the way I want to tell them with a creative freedom that just doesn’t exist in this space.

And so I kind of have to take advantage of it… I don’t necessarily want to be doing this when I’m 70. I don’t know that I want to be doing it when I’m 60. So I’d rather work real hard to do it now.”

With that being said, he also went into detail about how he’s managing to put together all of these shows, basically just at once:

“How am I at delegating? How am I at expressing myself to these writers in a way that they understand, that they can then execute the draft and hold my vision? We’ll find out.

Just like with a feature, you’ve got to know how the thing ends before you know anything, so I know how all these series end. And then it’s a question of how do we get there?”

Regardless of anybody’s thoughts, Sheridan simply wants the stories he wants to be able to tell throughout his career in a relatively short period of time.

Every Taylor Sheridan Show Coming To Paramount

We already know that there will be a fifth season of Yellowstone coming out in the near future, with a possibility of the show reaching six or seven seasons.

But speaking of the “whole Taylor Sheridan universe,” let’s take a look at everything we have to look forward to from the man:

Yellowstone

Season 5 is set to start production in May with a target date to premiere sometime in the fall. They’ll be extending it to 14 episodes, which will be packaged in two 7-episode parts.

And, according to Paramount, Season 5 will be used to “launch several new streaming shows” from Taylor Sheridan. And fans aren’t exactly happy about that last part…

Starring Kevin Costner as Yellowstone Ranch patriarch John Dutton, Yellowstone is the flagship series for the Taylor Sheridan universe.

1883

We know that “more episodes” of 1883 have been ordered, but a second season isn’t coming. The newly announced 1932 will be used to tell the next chapter of the Dutton story.

6666

This spinoff series from Yellowstone will feature Jimmy Hurdstrom (Jefferson White) and his new fiancée’s life at the Four Sixes Ranch, we saw them make their way their during the Season 4 finale.

However, we know that Kathryn Kelly (Jimmy’s fiancée Emily) was elevated to a season regular for Yellowstone Season 5, which means one thing… Jefferson White (Jimmy Hurdstrom), who has his Four Sixes Ranch spinoff series in the works, will also be a part of Season 5.

1932

Another prequel series to Yellowstone, this documents the Dutton family after settling in Montana at the Yellowstone.

It also will touch on the hardships and experiences the family faced during Prohibition and The Great Depression.

The Tulsa King

This project features the great Sylvester Stallone, and is about an East Coast mobster who moves to the Midwest, taking his business elsewhere.

According to The Wall Street Journal, production is scheduled for March.

The idea came about after Sheridan and Stallone bonded over horses after a meeting in Burbank, California.

Lioness

This one is based on a real-life CIA program, and will follow a Marine recruited to befriend a daughter of a terrorist, in an effort to take down the terrorist organization.

Production for the show is slated to begin in June, and will feature Zoe Saldana as Joe, the chief of the CIA’s Lioness Program and star of the show.

Nicole Kidman is an executive producer for the show as well.

Land Man

This series features Billy Bob Thornton, who plays a crisis manager for an oil company during the west Texas oil boom.

Production for the project begins in 2023.

Bass Reeves

The series will star David Oyelowo, who plays the “first African-American marshal west of the Mississippi, policing the entire Oklahoma territories,” according to Sheridan.

The show will take place in the 1880s.

Mayor of Kingstown

This show debuted back in November of last year, and is based around the McLusky family in Kingstown, Michigan, a family full of power brokers between police, criminals, inmates, prison guards, and politicians, as they tackle the issues of systemic racism, corruption, and inequality within the prison system.

It’s officially been green-lit for a second season.