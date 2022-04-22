ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New state legislative maps leave two new Rock County districts without an incumbent

By By Scott Froehlich
 2 days ago

After the state Supreme Court reversed course Friday and adopted state legislative district boundaries submitted by the Republicans who control the Legislature, two Assembly districts that cover part of Rock County no longer have incumbent representatives.

The 43rd District, currently represented by Rep. Don Vruwink of Milton, does not contain its representative’s hometown under the new district boundaries. The city is now part of the 33rd Assembly District, which previously was represented by Cody Horlacher of Mukwonago. But that city is no longer in that district, either.

Vruwink, who before the court’s decision had announced he planned to run for reelection in the 43rd District, announced Thursday he will still run for the Assembly in the 33rd.

“I am very excited to launch my campaign to be the next State Representative from the 33rd Assembly District, and I look forward to introducing myself to voters, hearing what matters most to them, and earning their trust as I seek another term,” Vruwink said in a statement announcing the run.

The 33rd District covers the city of Milton, the northeastern corner of Rock County and a large swath of southern Jefferson County, including the cities of Fort Atkinson and Jefferson.

Marisa Voelkel, a town of Janesville Republican who was set to run against Vruwink in the 43rd District before the new maps went into effect, still lives in the new 43rd District and said she will still run for Assembly, too—but it won’t be against Vruwink. No Democrat has announced a run for Assembly in the district, which now stretches deeper into southern Dane County than it previously did.

“Wisconsinites are angry that their voices haven’t been heard,” Voelkel said in a news release declaring her candidacy. “I will be a vocal voice standing for our rights and liberties.”

An Arkansas native, Voelkel has lived in Wisconsin for 12 years and previously served in leadership roles with health care organizations statewide and worked for various humanitarian organizations.

She lives with her husband, Carl, and they operate a real estate business that renovates houses with the mission to help grow the community and attract more people to Rock County.

