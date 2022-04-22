ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midland, MI

Dow sweeps Chemics in hard-fought match

By Fred Kelly
Midland Daily News
Midland Daily News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DpdH3_0fGbgHxu00
Tessa Wood, of Dow High, competes in a singles match against Midland High on April 21, 2022 at Dow High School (Adam, Adam Ferman/for the Daily News)

Midland High put up a spirited fight, but crosstown rival Dow High pulled away to sweep the visiting Chemics 8-0 in Saginaw Valley League girls’ tennis on Thursday.

Dow coach Garrett Turner said his Chargers were “fortunate” to pull out some close wins in various flights.

“The score of this match is not indicative of how close it actually was. We were fortunate to pull out four three-set victories,” Turner noted. “We went down a set at 2 and 4 singles and at 3 doubles, and they all came back to win the next two (sets). I think some of our girls started out a bit tentative. We had just played a tough quad the day before, where the conditions were very good for tennis, and, at the start, it looked like today we weren't quite ready to battle Midland and the wind.

“It took some of them a little while to get into a rhythm like they had the day before,” he added. “The conditions were very tough. Strong wind is always tough to play in.”

Winning in straight sets for Dow were Savannah Matuszewski over Dalton DeBoer 6-4, 6-3 at No. 1 singles; Claire Earley over Brooklyn Moore 6-0, 6-0 at No. 3 singles; Mallory Matthews and Ayesha Middha over Allison Stiffler and Emma Buschlen 6-0, 6-1 at No. 1 doubles; and Olivia Cross and Lauren Yao over Chloe Nieto and Lauren McGuirk 6-3, 6-1 at No. 4 doubles.

At No. 2 singles, Elisa Costeux rallied from a one-set deficit to beat Riley Penwell 1-6, 6-3, 6-4; at No. 4 singles, Tessa Wood rallied from a one-set deficit to beat Teresa Wandor 5-7, 7-5, 6-2; at No. 3 doubles, Emelia Ingalla and Sofia Gestiada rallied from a one-set deficit to beat Cheryl Fritz and Avery Miller 4-6, 6-0, 6-0; and at No. 2 doubles, Jule Renz and Maggie Nelson outlasted Abby Carroll and Sofia Sanchez 6-1, 4-6, 6-2.

“I was proud of how the team kept their composure and continued to work on playing smart tennis. Midland played very well and is a much-improved team,” said Turner. “They are well-coached and were making us hit good shots to beat them. I'm proud of the effort the team gave today.

“This was a good win, and one we could have easily not taken 8-0,” he added.

Comments / 0

Related
Midland Daily News

NU Roundup: Women's tennis earns share of GLIAC title

Northwood's women's tennis team earned a share of the GLIAC regular-season championship and the top seed in the upcoming GLIAC Tournament with a 5-2 victory over Wayne State on Saturday. The Timberwolves finish the regular season at 14-6 overall and 7-1 in the conference to share the GLIAC title with the Warriors and with Grand Valley State, who both also finished at 7-1 in league play.
MIDLAND, MI
Midland Daily News

A hidden gem: Dow's Huschke not flashy, just very good

Dow High senior Taylor Huschke will tell you that her primary focus on the softball field is to do whatever it takes to help the team be successful. As a child, however, her goal was admittedly more individualistic. To put it simply, she just wanted to beat the boys at their own game.
MIDLAND, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Education
Midland, MI
Sports
City
Midland, MI
Midland, MI
Education
Local
Michigan Sports
Midland Daily News

Chemics cruising: MHS baseball sweeps BCC to remain unbeaten

Midland High's young, inexperienced baseball team raised some eyebrows by winning a share of the Saginaw Valley League championship last season. This year, the Chemics won't be sneaking up on anybody - and MHS coach Eric Albright doesn't expect them to. As Albright noted, his roster full of players who saw a ton of playing time last year now has the experience and the talent to do some special things.
MIDLAND, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Highschoolsports#Midland High#Dow High School#The Daily News#Chargers
Midland Daily News

Outburst of offense: Dow softball clobbers Powers

The weather may have been glum and blah on Friday afternoon, but Dow High's softball team conjured a little metaphorical sunshine with its performance on the field. A couple of days after getting their first win of the season versus Mount Pleasant, the Chargers hit the ball all over the place in a 9-3, 13-2 sweep of visiting Flint Powers.
MIDLAND, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Sports
MLive.com

Western girls soccer hitting its stride

PARMA -- The first three games of the spring for the Western Panthers girls soccer team were all close games, but all losses for the Panthers. The Panthers lost 2-1 to Lansing Christian, 2-1 to Lakeview and 1-0 to Chelsea. But since then, the floodgates have opened on Panthers scoring,...
PARMA, MI
Albany Herald

Monroe boys track and field shines at region meet

ALBANY — The Monroe boys track and field team looked as though it would challenge for the region championship after an impressive showing on Tuesday’s preliminaries, but Bainbridge dominated the distance events and the hurdles events Thursday and won the region title. Thomas County Central edged the Tornadoes...
MONROE, GA
Midland Daily News

Midland Daily News

Midland, MI
1K+
Followers
983
Post
161K+
Views
ABOUT

Midland Daily News’ website, OurMidland.com, offers community news, wire reports, business, sports and entertainment.

 https://www.ourmidland.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy