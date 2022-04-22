Dow sweeps Chemics in hard-fought match

Tessa Wood, of Dow High, competes in a singles match against Midland High on April 21, 2022 at Dow High School (Adam, Adam Ferman/for the Daily News)

Midland High put up a spirited fight, but crosstown rival Dow High pulled away to sweep the visiting Chemics 8-0 in Saginaw Valley League girls’ tennis on Thursday.

Dow coach Garrett Turner said his Chargers were “fortunate” to pull out some close wins in various flights.

“The score of this match is not indicative of how close it actually was. We were fortunate to pull out four three-set victories,” Turner noted. “We went down a set at 2 and 4 singles and at 3 doubles, and they all came back to win the next two (sets). I think some of our girls started out a bit tentative. We had just played a tough quad the day before, where the conditions were very good for tennis, and, at the start, it looked like today we weren't quite ready to battle Midland and the wind.

“It took some of them a little while to get into a rhythm like they had the day before,” he added. “The conditions were very tough. Strong wind is always tough to play in.”

Winning in straight sets for Dow were Savannah Matuszewski over Dalton DeBoer 6-4, 6-3 at No. 1 singles; Claire Earley over Brooklyn Moore 6-0, 6-0 at No. 3 singles; Mallory Matthews and Ayesha Middha over Allison Stiffler and Emma Buschlen 6-0, 6-1 at No. 1 doubles; and Olivia Cross and Lauren Yao over Chloe Nieto and Lauren McGuirk 6-3, 6-1 at No. 4 doubles.

At No. 2 singles, Elisa Costeux rallied from a one-set deficit to beat Riley Penwell 1-6, 6-3, 6-4; at No. 4 singles, Tessa Wood rallied from a one-set deficit to beat Teresa Wandor 5-7, 7-5, 6-2; at No. 3 doubles, Emelia Ingalla and Sofia Gestiada rallied from a one-set deficit to beat Cheryl Fritz and Avery Miller 4-6, 6-0, 6-0; and at No. 2 doubles, Jule Renz and Maggie Nelson outlasted Abby Carroll and Sofia Sanchez 6-1, 4-6, 6-2.

“I was proud of how the team kept their composure and continued to work on playing smart tennis. Midland played very well and is a much-improved team,” said Turner. “They are well-coached and were making us hit good shots to beat them. I'm proud of the effort the team gave today.

“This was a good win, and one we could have easily not taken 8-0,” he added.