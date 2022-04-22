Big Orange Caravan makes a stop in Kingsport

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Thursday night in Kingsport hundreds of fans clad in Orange flooded the Meadowview Convention Center for the annual Big Orange Caravan.

Volunteers head basketball coach Rick Barnes and women’s coach Kellie Harper along with Tennessee football coach Josh Heupel signed autographs, took pictures, and answered questions from the Big Orange faithful.

Lady Vols head coach Kellie Harper called the Kingsport crowd “punctual and ready for the program to begin “and men’s head coach Rick Barnes explained “he always enjoys his time when he comes to this part of the state.”

This was the 3 rd stop on the Caravan, it started in Chattanooga Tuesday and then went to Atlanta on Wednesday night and their next stop will be Nashville.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.