Kern County, CA

Expect rain late Thursday, possible hail overnight

By Candy Cáceres
KGET
KGET
 2 days ago

Rain is on the way for Kern County tonight. Some parts will begin to see light showers on around 10 p.m., with widespread precipitation activity before midnight.

The bulk of the rain should fall in the overnight hours, along with the potential of thunderstorm activity, and even hail. Lingering showers will stick around Friday morning mostly early in the day, and for the weekend a nice warmup is in store for us with temperatures reaching the mid-80s. Air quality will be good tomorrow.

