Woman wins new car at 20th anniversary Vann York Car Giveaway in High Point

By Dolan Reynolds
 2 days ago

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — A Piedmont woman left Thursday night’s High Point Rockers game with a new car.

Every year, the Vann York Auto Group gives a car away with the help of the United Way. And this year is even more special because this is the 20th year they’ve done it.

Finalists ranged from manufacturing companies to Guilford County Schools employees.

The winner was announced at the bottom of the fourth inning. Drema Kendael, from Mickey Truck Bodies, got to drive off in a new Honda HRV.

“We average between 3,000-4,000 caring gifts donors each year, and we attribute that high number to this incentive,” said Jane Liebsher, president of United Way of Greater High Point.

“It’s just so much fun. Our employees love taking the cars around to different campaigns. They love being involved in it. It’s just fun to see,” said Greg York, president and CEO of Vann York Auto Group. “Giving away a car is fun…but giving it away for a good cause and giving it to people who have supported the community means a lot to us.”

The winner is picked after names are entered in a drawing. Starting in September, an independent accounting firm draws one name for 10 consecutive weeks.

The Cars#Vehicles#Wghp#The Vann York Auto Group#Guilford County Schools#Mickey Truck Bodies#Honda
FOX8 News

FOX8 News

