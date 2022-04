Are you sick of generic "get to know you" questions for first dates and you live in SE Minnesota? Good! Then this story is for you. Whether you're looking for your first serious relationship, or just ended your third marriage and think you'd be happier being married to a Platypus, I've come up with a simple way to make dating in and around Minnesota a LOT easier.

ROCHESTER, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO