Miyares, other AGs criticize proposed changes to federal funding for charter schools

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares announced Thursday he had partnered with 15 other attorneys general from other states in sending a letter criticizing a new proposal regarding charter schools.

According to a Miyares office news release, the new proposal by the Biden administration would restrict federal grants for public charter schools.

The letter was sent to the U.S. Department of Education and argues the proposed changes would decrease educational opportunities for students who live in places that have underperforming schools.

The proposal would require a community impact analysis to prove over-enrollment in local public schools. Those trying to open or expand a charter school would not need to prove “demand for high-quality education,” but instead over-enrollment at local schools.

A proposed partnership priority would also “unfairly penalize” charter schools that compete with local school districts. Low-performing public schools could have a veto over funding for local charter schools, the release said.

Miyares said: “No two children are the same so it’s important to have educational diversity and options that work best for each student. The success and availability of charter schools in the United States is fundamental to parental rights. Parents know what is best for their children, and charter schools provide families unhappy with the existing local public schools an alternative. Any effort to weaken the charter school system will be damaging to young Americans nationwide who want a different option for education.”

Read the full letter here.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.