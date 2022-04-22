ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Every showroom item stolen from Louis Vuitton store at Kenwood Towne Center

By WHIO Staff
 2 days ago
SYCAMORE TWP. — The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office says multiple individuals stole every showroom item from a Louis Vuitton store in Kenwood Towne Center Wednesday, our news partners at WCPO in Cincinnati report.

Eight to 10 individuals wearing ski masks and gloves robbed the store just after 3 p.m. on April 20, stealing more than $400,000 in items.

Other than employees, there were multiple customers inside the store at the time of the robbery, according to WCPO.

Louis Vuitton is known for luxury purses, wallets, luggage and more.

Police said the store’s estimated loss is $413,000.

Surveillance photos from the incident showed the suspects getting into a dark gray SUV and a black sedan after the robbery. WCPO reported both vehicles drove away from the scene and were seen going northbound on I-71.

Dayton, OH
