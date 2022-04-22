ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Canadiens' Carey Price: Struggles against Flyers

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Price allowed six goals on 34 shots in Thursday's 6-3 loss to the Flyers. After getting zero goals...

www.cbssports.com

Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Red Wings jobbed by officials against Penguins [Video]

We’ve got another edition of “NHL Officiating Circus” for you. The Pittsburgh Penguins took a 5-2 lead over the Detroit Red Wings this afternoon at Little Caesars Arena after forward Evgeni Malkin (who wasn’t suspended by the NHL back in the 2009 Cup Finals after instigating a fight in the final few minutes of Game 2) deposited the puck past goaltender Thomas Greiss, who had just stopped Jake Guentzel’s shot a moment before.
PITTSBURGH, PA
NHL

Lafleur, Canadiens legend, remembered by NHL teammates, opponents

Guy Lafleur, a five-time Stanley Cup champion with the Montreal Canadiens and one of the most electrifying players in NHL history, died Friday following a nearly three-year battle with cancer. He was 70. Some of hockey's greats shared their insights with NHL.com into being teammates, opponents and friends with Lafleur:
NHL
NESN

Bruins Mourn Death Of Guy Lafleur, Canadiens Legend/Hockey Hall Of Famer

The Boston Bruins share the hockey community’s sense of loss, following the death of Guy Lafleur. The Montreal Canadiens announced Friday the legendary right wing has died at age 70. Lafleur helped Montreal win the Stanley Cup in 1973, 1976, 1977, 1978 and 1979 and was one of the NHL’s premier players in the 1970s and 1980s.
BOSTON, MA
The Hockey Writers

3 Penguins Who Need to Step Up During 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs

The Pittsburgh Penguins have gone through a roller-coaster season that’s been filled with injury reports, dynamic offense and hard work. Head coach Mike Sullivan has his team working their tails off trying to get prepared for the Stanley Cup Playoffs. They will be in tough as the recent news of starting netminder Tristan Jarry breaking his foot has certainly put a damper on the mood heading into the postseason. Regardless of who occupies the crease, a Sullivan-coached team will be ready to start on time and give everything they’ve got from the opening puck drop. Let’s take a look at three Penguins who will need to step up in order for Pittsburgh to stand a chance at another Stanley Cup.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

What went wrong for the Philadelphia Flyers?

Matt Larkin and Mike McKenna continued the Daily Faceoff Show’s newest segment Down and Out, where they talk about all the teams outside the playoff picture and where they can go from here. Today, it’s the Philadelphia Flyers, who started the season strong before falling off a cliff with...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Flyers' Cam Atkinson: Won't return this season

Atkinson (lower body) will miss the final four games of the campaign, Jordan Hall of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports. Atkinson will finish the year having picked up a respectable 23 goals and 50 points through 73 contests. At this point there's no reason to believe that the 32-year-old winger won't be fully recovered in time for next season's training camp.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Penguins reach 100 points by routing Red Wings

Several Pittsburgh Penguins reached milestones Saturday through their 7-2 rout of the Detroit Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit. Captain Sidney Crosby reached the 30-goal mark. His linemate, Rickard Rakell, netted his 20th goal of the season. All-Star defenseman Kris Letang matched his career-high in points (67). Future...
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

Wild’s Fiala & Kaprizov Help Secure Win Over Canucks

The Minnesota Wild met up with the Vancouver Canucks in the first game of their back-to-back on Thursday (April 21). The first period was fast-paced, back and forth action but neither team could find the back of the net until the second. To start the middle period, the Wild snuck one in but the Canucks stormed back to tie it a little over 30 seconds later. That didn’t silence the Wild as they scored to take the lead and again the Canucks came back to tie it at two.
SAINT PAUL, MN
CBS Sports

Blues' Justin Faulk: Opens and closes scoring

Faulk scored a pair of goals on five shots, dished an assist and went plus-2 in Saturday's 5-4 overtime win over the Coyotes. Faulk opened the scoring at 3:13 of the first period, and he also set up Ivan Barbashev on the Blues' second goal. The Coyotes rallied in the third period, but Faulk secured the win 30 seconds into overtime. This is the fourth time in his career the defenseman has scored 15 times in a season. He's up to 45 points, 160 shots on net, 148 hits, 99 blocked shots and a plus-41 rating through 73 contests. In April, he's posted seven goals and eight helpers through 13 outings.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Yardbarker

Red Wings’ Hellberg Adds Wild Card to Goaltending Situation

Considering that they currently average 3.79 goals-against per game, it makes sense that the Detroit Red Wings brought it upon themselves to take a look at their goaltending situation. What maybe doesn’t make as much sense is how they went about addressing it. With just a month left in...
DETROIT, MI
CBS Sports

Blues' Nick Leddy: Collects helper Saturday

Leddy notched an assist and three shots on goal in Saturday's 5-4 overtime win over the Coyotes. Leddy provided the secondary helper on Ivan Barabshev's tally in the first period. The assist snapped a five-game point drought with Leddy, who has brought stability in a top-four role for the Blues. He's up to 24 points, 70 shots on net, 62 blocked shots and a minus-28 rating through 72 appearances when accounting for his time with the Red Wings.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
CBS Sports

Blues' Jordan Binnington: Sloppy in fifth straight win

Binnington stopped 16 of 20 shots in Saturday's 5-4 overtime win over the Coyotes. The Blues took their foot off the gas in the third period, allowing the Coyotes to force overtime. Binnington was far from excellent in this one, but he did enough to get his fifth win in a row. The 28-year-old is up to 18-13-4 with a 3.10 GAA and a .902 save percentage through 36 appearances. The Blues' road trip continues in Anaheim on Sunday -- a game Ville Husso is likely to start.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
MLive.com

Red Wings’ Moritz Seider has solid case for Calder Trophy

Detroit Red Wings defenseman Moritz Seider has made a solid case for the Calder Trophy. He is fourth among rookies, first among defensemen, with 48 points. He leads rookies with 42 assists and 20 power-play points. He leads rookies in average ice time (22:06). Beyond the numbers, Seider plays in...
DETROIT, MI
CBS Sports

Flames' Dan Vladar: Fends off Canucks

Vladar allowed three goals on 31 shots in Saturday's 6-3 win over the Canucks. Jacob Markstrom got a full day off, and Vladar was up to the task in a rare home start. The Canucks were able to erase a two-goal lead, but the Flames quickly restored control and Vladar was able to pick up his 12th win in 21 appearances. The 24-year-old has added a 2.72 GAA and a .906 save percentage. The Flames have a back-to-back at the end of their regular-season schedule, so it wouldn't be surprising for Vladar to draw into at least one more game before the playoffs begin.
NHL

