Gillies made 26 saves in Saturday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Hurricanes. It was a bitter loss to take for Gillies, who carried a shutout into the final five minutes of the third period only for bad bounces and bad defensive play to hand the win to Carolina. The 28-year-old netminder was making his first start in over a month, but the performance was likely good enough to earn him more work over the Devils' final four games of the season despite his 3.82 GAA and .883 save percentage.

NEWARK, NJ ・ 6 HOURS AGO