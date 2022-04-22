Athletics' Dany Jimenez: Fans two for second save

On Saturday, Baltimore Orioles pitcher John Means announced that he’s set to undergo Tommy John surgery. The All-Star lefty took to Twitter to break the news. “Hey all, just wanted to put a statement out. After multiple MRI’s it’s confirmed that I need Tommy John surgery,” he wrote. “I’m obviously disappointed, but more motivated than ever. In the meantime, I’m looking forward to watching what this team can do this year. I’ll be back. Go O’s.”
Jimenez (hamstring) suffered a "significant" injury Saturday, but it is not expected to end his season, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports. Jimenez was carted off the field after landing awkwardly on first base while running out a groundball. Though no formal move has been made, it appears a certainty that Jimenez will land on the injured list. Gavin Sheets is likely to see a significant uptick in playing time with Jimenez out.
Fernandez was returned to Triple-A Albuquerque on Saturday. Fernandez served as Colorado's 29th man for its doubleheader against Detroit. He did not appear in either game, and he will now return to a relief role with Albuquerque. Across 6.2 innings this season, he has a 10.80 ERA and 4:4 K:BB.
Miguel Cabrera achieved another major milestone and the Detroit Tigers ruled the day. Austin Gomber and the Colorado Rockies won the night. Cabrera needed only one at-bat Saturday to deliver his long-awaited 3,000th career hit, quickly reaching the mark as the Tigers routed the Rockies 13-0 in the opener of a day-night doubleheader.
The Raiders’ community received sad news on Thursday. Daryle Lamonica, a former NFL quarterback, has reportedly passed away. He was 80 years old. Lamonica was a Clovis, Calif. native. He became an All-State quarterback at Clovis High School and later played college football at Notre Dame. He’d end up getting drafted by the Buffalo Bills in the 24th round of the 1963 AFL Draft. He spent four years in Buffalo, mostly riding the bench, until he joined the Raiders in 1967.
"Royal Stud" Adam Windsor has passed away at age 41. Slam Wrestling reports that he passed away due to heart issues. Windsor trained at Dory Funk Jr.’s Funkin Conservatory. “So gutted to here yet another great guy has passed away that I had the pleasure of working with on Wrestle Aid ChampionShip in 2014 after losing Tony Banger Walsh recently to learn that Adam Windsor passed away this morning in Florida is so sad and are thought go out to his family and friends,” posted wrestler John Nursall. “Had the pleasure put him in a match his 1st home town match with Muscles Mansfield vs Old school Bob Barratt and Keith Myatt and what a great show they put on.”
Milwaukee Brewers infielder Kolten Wong is hitting seventh in Friday's series opener against left-hander Ranger Suarez and the Philadelphia Phillies. The Brewers are moving the lefty-hitting Wong down from his typical leadoff spot as they take on a southpaw pitcher. Andrew McCutchen is on leadoff duties for Friday's opener. numberFire’s...
Rendon went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Friday's 5-3 loss to the Orioles. He took Bruce Zimmermann deep in the seventh inning, but it was the last gasp of offense for the Angels on the night. Rendon is still looking to build some momentum at the plate, slashing .205/.319/.359 through 11 games with two homers and six RBI. The home run was his second of the season and his first since April 12.
Zimmermann (1-0) allowed three runs (two earned) on five hits and a walk with six strikeouts in six innings, earning the win Friday versus the Angels. Zimmermann covered five scoreless innings, but he ran out of steam a bit at the end. He exited with no outs in the seventh inning after Anthony Rendon's two-run blast brought the Angels within two runs. The Orioles' bullpen was able to maintain the lead, earning Zimmermann his first win of the season to go with a pair of no-decisions through three starts. He's been very effective with a 1.20 ERA, 1.13 WHIP and 16:5 K:BB across 15 innings, and per the team's PR department, the southpaw's 14-inning scoreless streak to begin the season was the longest by a Baltimore pitcher since Jim Palmer in 1978, which is good company to be keeping. Zimmermann is projected to face the Yankees next week.
Munoz picked up the save during Friday's 4-1 win over the Royals, allowing a hit and a walk with one strikeout in the ninth inning. With Drew Steckenrider and Diego Castillo struggling of late and Paul Sewald on the Covid-19 IL, manager Scott Servais turned to the 23-year-old Munoz for Friday's save and he delivered. Despite permitting two baserunners, Munoz was never in any real danger and has shown significant strikeout upside with 11 in six innings this season. Despite limited big-league experience -- 23.2 innings over the last three seasons -- Munoz is logging meaningful innings and is a reliever to keep an eye on if he receives more save chances.
Austin Slater hit a three-run homer during a seven-run second inning as the San Francisco Giants opened a three-game road series against the Washington Nationals with a 7-1 victory on Friday. Brandon Crawford had three hits and three RBIs for San Francisco, which bounced back after losing three of four...
Bader went 0-for-2 with two walks, two runs scored and three stolen bases in Saturday's win over the Reds. He helped manufacture runs in multiple innings. After a successful theft his first time on base, Bader decided to take second and third when he reached a second time. The outfielder has gone six games without an extra-base hit and has a .195/.298/.268 slash line early on, so expect to have to sacrifice in the other hitting categories if you want to chase these steals.
Six Tampa Bay Rays pitchers combined to throw nine no-hit innings against the Boston Red Sox, setting the stage for what could have been the first no-no of the new Major League Baseball season. Alas, the game did not have a score through nine (GameTracker), meaning extra innings were required. Bobby Dalbec then lined a triple to open the 10th, breaking up the no-no and breaking the tie by by plating the automatic runner.
Kennedy allowed an unearned run, walked two and struck out one over one inning to pick up a hold in Thursday's 4-3 win over the Nationals. He entered with the mission of shepherding a 4-2 eighth-inning lead to closer Mark Melancon, but Kennedy ran into trouble, although not much of it was his own doing. An error by third baseman Yonny Hernandez, an intentional walk, and a catcher interference ruling produced a run before Kennedy quelled the uprising to record his second hold.
Knizner went 2-for-3 with a double, an RBI, a run scored and a walk in Saturday's 5-0 win over the Reds. Knizner has recorded multiple hits in two of his six games this season. The 27-year-old catcher opened the scoring with an RBI single in the second inning. He also scored on a Paul Goldschmidt double in the sixth inning after getting aboard with a double of his own. Knizner has started consecutive games as Yadier Molina continues to deal with some general soreness. Knizner owns a .318/.375/.545 slash line with six RBI, two runs scored, a home run and a pair of doubles through 24 plate appearances this season.
Cabrera went 2-for-4 with a run scored and two RBI in a 13-0 win over the Rockies in the first game of Saturday's doubleheader. Cabrera made history in the first inning, when his single against Colorado starter Antonio Senzatela gave him 3,000 for his storied career. The veteran slugger became just the seventh player in MLB history with 3,000 hits and 500 home runs. Cabrera is no longer the dominant force he once was, though he does have a solid .326 batting average so far this season, giving him some fantasy utility in deep leagues.
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Bruce Zimmermann put on a self-deprecating grin when asked to reveal his secret for striking out AL MVP Shohei Ohtani three straight times. “Trust the slider, I guess,” he said. The Orioles’ tricky lefty and his teammates have ample reason to trust the progress...
Contreras went 3-for-5 with a walk, a double, three runs scored and three RBI in Saturday's win over the Pirates. Contreras was one of the engines in Chicago's easy 21-0 win Saturday. The catcher came into the contest with only three RBI this season, though he managed to double that number. He also pushed his OPS to .848, which would be the highest for Contreras since he recorded an .888 OPS back in 2019.
INDIANAPOLIS (Triple-A, 7-8) lost 4-3 to Columbus (Guardians). RHP Max Kranick (0-1, 10.80), rehabbing a forearm injury, started and went 1.2 innings, giving up two runs on three hits, including a pair of home runs, with two strikeouts. SS Oneil Cruz (.200), hitting in the leadoff spot, went 2 for 5 with an RBI and a stolen base. C Michael Perez (.182) went 2 for 3 and drove in a run. CF Jared Oliva (.259) was 2 for 4 with a run scored.
Comments / 0