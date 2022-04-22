Flyers' James van Riemsdyk: Stellar against Habs

We’ve got another edition of “NHL Officiating Circus” for you. The Pittsburgh Penguins took a 5-2 lead over the Detroit Red Wings this afternoon at Little Caesars Arena after forward Evgeni Malkin (who wasn’t suspended by the NHL back in the 2009 Cup Finals after instigating a fight in the final few minutes of Game 2) deposited the puck past goaltender Thomas Greiss, who had just stopped Jake Guentzel’s shot a moment before.
The Pittsburgh Penguins have gone through a roller-coaster season that’s been filled with injury reports, dynamic offense and hard work. Head coach Mike Sullivan has his team working their tails off trying to get prepared for the Stanley Cup Playoffs. They will be in tough as the recent news of starting netminder Tristan Jarry breaking his foot has certainly put a damper on the mood heading into the postseason. Regardless of who occupies the crease, a Sullivan-coached team will be ready to start on time and give everything they’ve got from the opening puck drop. Let’s take a look at three Penguins who will need to step up in order for Pittsburgh to stand a chance at another Stanley Cup.
Matt Larkin and Mike McKenna continued the Daily Faceoff Show’s newest segment Down and Out, where they talk about all the teams outside the playoff picture and where they can go from here. Today, it’s the Philadelphia Flyers, who started the season strong before falling off a cliff with...
Atkinson (lower body) will miss the final four games of the campaign, Jordan Hall of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports. Atkinson will finish the year having picked up a respectable 23 goals and 50 points through 73 contests. At this point there's no reason to believe that the 32-year-old winger won't be fully recovered in time for next season's training camp.
Several Pittsburgh Penguins reached milestones Saturday through their 7-2 rout of the Detroit Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit. Captain Sidney Crosby reached the 30-goal mark. His linemate, Rickard Rakell, netted his 20th goal of the season. All-Star defenseman Kris Letang matched his career-high in points (67). Future...
With the internet collectively dogpiling Leah Hextall after a minor blunder during the Leafs/Bolts game two nights ago, many have come out in support of Hextall. It is true, she made a mistake on air & asked Toronto's Wayne Simmonds a dumb question, link here:. Some people just straight up...
Crosby scored an even-strength goal with a power-play assist in Saturday's 7-2 win over the Red Wings. After managing only one assist in the prior two games, which is what passes for a slump this season for Crosby, the future Hall of Famer bounced back with another multi-point effort. His first-period tally was his 30th of the campaign, the 10th time in his career he's reached that mark, and Crosby has a dazzling 83 points through only 66 contests.
The Minnesota Wild met up with the Vancouver Canucks in the first game of their back-to-back on Thursday (April 21). The first period was fast-paced, back and forth action but neither team could find the back of the net until the second. To start the middle period, the Wild snuck one in but the Canucks stormed back to tie it a little over 30 seconds later. That didn’t silence the Wild as they scored to take the lead and again the Canucks came back to tie it at two.
Alexandar Georgiev gets the green light in goal for the New York Rangers as they visit the Islanders on Thursday night. The 26 year-old has excellent career numbers against the Isles going 7-3-0 in 10 games played. Georgiev has been very good in those contests with a 1.84 GAA and a .939 SV%.
The Philadelphia Flyers have some work yet to be done in the offseason after failing to qualify for the postseason in consecutive seasons. The plan has yet to be revealed as to exactly what Chuck Fletcher meant by a retooling. You have to assume that means prominent players are headed out and some are expected to be brought in.
Matthews (undisclosed) returned to action in a 3-2 overtime loss to Florida on Saturday. He played 21:40 and had seven shots. He had missed three games and rumors had been swirling that it could be his surgically-repaired wrist. It sure didn't look like it Saturday. Matthews remains on top of the goal lead with 58 and still has a chance to hit 60 with three games remaining against the Caps, Wings and Bruins.
Malkin scored two goals, one on the power play, in Saturday's 7-2 win over the Red Wings. Pittsburgh scored the final five tallies on the afternoon, with Malkin firing home two of them. The 35-year-old had missed the prior four games while serving a suspension, but that may have just given him a nice rest ahead of the Penguins' playoff run. On the season, Malkin has 19 goals and 39 points in 38 games.
Dell was reassigned to AHL Rochester after Saturday's game versus the Islanders. Dell was the backup for that contest and didn't see any playing time. Craig Anderson (undisclosed) isn't expected to be out for long, but Dell could be back with the big club again Thursday if they need goaltending depth.
Bunting (undisclosed) won't finish Saturday's game versus the Panthers. Bunting was hurt fairly early in the first period, logging only 2:43 of ice time. He was ruled out for the rest of the game shortly after the second period. An update on the winger's status should be available prior to Sunday's game versus the Capitals.
April 22 (Reuters) - Guy Lafleur, a Hockey Hall of Fame ice hockey player who won five Stanley Cups during a storied 17-year NHL career spent primarily with the Montreal Canadiens, has died at the age of 70, his former team said on Friday. Lafleur, who began his NHL career...
VOORHEES, N.J. — Sean Couturier showed a smile as he took defensive reps in practice Saturday. He didn't lack much gusto, almost resembling his typical nothing-comes-easy-against-me self. It's tough reining in Couturier and telling him to not go hard, even when he's playing out of position and recovering from...
Detroit finishes with 18-16-7 record at Little Caesars Arena this season. The Detroit Red Wings closed out their 2021-22 home schedule on Saturday afternoon, falling to the Pittsburgh Penguins, 7-2, at Little Caesars Arena. Jakub Vrana scored a power-play goal and Michael Rasmussen netted his 13th tally of the season...
Brodie picked up two helpers Saturday in a 3-2 overtime loss to Florida. Brodie has four assists in his last five games, but his greatest value lies on the ice and not in the fantasy arena. He has 28 points, including 24 assists, in 79 games.
NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Kyle Okposo and Alex Tuch scored short-handed goals less than a minute apart in the first period, and the Buffalo Sabres beat the New Jersey Devils 5-2 on Thursday night. Rasmus Dahlin, Owen Power and Jeff Skinner also scored, and 40-year-old Craig Anderson had 31...
