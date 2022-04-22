Maup to Maumelle: Brian Maupin starts new chapter as head football coach

MAUMELLE, Ark. — Known as one of the state’s best in getting kids recruited, Brian Maupin has found a new job that’s close to home. After Maumelle head coach Kirk Horton resigned to tend to his athletic director role, Robinson’s defensive coordinator and recruiting coordinator announced in February that he’d be taking over. Nick Walters visited him at practice Thursday.

“It’s a new challenge,” Maupin said. “The competitor inside you thinks that you can make something of your own and do the best by your kids, bringing something to this community and this school that we can all be proud of.”

A short drive from Maumelle, Maupin amassed a 92-18 record with the Senators including five straight conference titles and two state championships over the last three years. Maupin inherits a team that loses its two big-name players, Razorbacks signees Andrew Chamblee and Nico Davillier, returning only two starters from last season. Maupin looks forward to taking on the test of bringing Maumelle to the top of class 5A.

“We should be used to losing good players year in and year out,” Maupin said. “Whatever gap you have in talent you’re making up for with details, dedication, and hard work.”

Maupin is known for his tireless efforts on the recruiting trail, mentoring numerous athletes and driving them cross-state for visits, including Razorbacks signee E’Marion Harris. He plans to bring that same success to Maumelle with wins, scholarships, and most importantly life lessons.