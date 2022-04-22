ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

GOP rips Democrats for investigating Commanders

By The Associated Press
WDVM 25
WDVM 25
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45kV8y_0fGbaOMF00

WASHINGTON ( Associated Press ) — A Republican on the U.S. House Committee for Oversight and Reform blasted Democrats on Thursday for their investigation into the NFL’s Washington Commanders.

James Comer of Kentucky in a letter to Democratic committee chairwoman Carolyn B. Maloney called the investigation into the team’s workplace culture and business dealings a sham that is wasting taxpayer resources.

Former Washington Commanders employees speak with lawmakers on workplace harassment

“The primary mission of the House Oversight and Reform Committee is to root out waste, fraud, abuse and mismanagement in the federal government,” Comer wrote. “Unfortunately, your so-called “investigation” into the Washington Commanders lacks even any foundation for exercising congressional oversight authority.”

The committee last week referred the case to the Federal Trade Commission citing evidence the team may have engaged in potentially unlawful financial conduct. The Commanders wrote to the FTC on Monday denying allegations made by a former employee and citing documents to refute his claims.

Comer sided with the Commanders and said the committee had taken a “one-sided approach” by relying on the testimony of longtime vice president of sales Jason Friedman. He also called the investigation an attempt to distract the public.

“Your reckless, ends-oriented investigation is an embarrassment to our committee and a misuse of congressional oversight authority,” Comer wrote. “It is yet another example of Democrats exceeding the bounds of what is permissible for Congress to investigate.”

Owner Dan Snyder has long been a Republican donor. Separate from the Congressional investigation, which began after the NFL did not release a report of an investigation into the team’s workplace culture, the Commanders are in the midst of a lengthy search for a site for their new stadium with Maryland, Virginia and the District of Columbia all potential options.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDVM25 & DCW50 | Washington, DC.

Comments / 0

Related
WDVM 25

Double shooting in Anne Arundel County

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — A double shooting in the 1400 block of Capitol Raceway Road has officers on the scene. Victims are being taken to a trauma center in the area. People fleeing the area caused an accidental crash on Route 3 at Capitol Raceway. There is no more information available.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
WDVM 25

Police: Man kills mother, torches car with her inside

CLAY COUNTY, W.Va. (WOWK) – Authorities have identified a body found in a burnt car Wednesday afternoon, and and a man is now facing murder charges. The investigation began when West Virginia State Troopers responded around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 20, to the scene of a car that had been on fire in the Widen […]
CLAY COUNTY, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington, DC
Government
Washington, DC
Elections
Washington, DC
Sports
Washington, DC
Football
State
Maryland State
State
Washington State
City
Washington, DC
State
Kentucky State
State
Virginia State
Vox

The Supreme Court rules that Joe Biden is commander-in-chief. Three justices dissent.

The Supreme Court on Friday evening decided, no, it was not going to needlessly insert itself in the military chain of command above President Joe Biden. The Court’s decision in Austin v. U.S. Navy SEALs 1-26 largely halted a lower court order that permitted certain sailors to defy a direct order. A group of Navy special operations personnel sought an exemption from the Pentagon’s requirement that all active duty service members get vaccinated against Covid-19, claiming that they should receive a religious exemption.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Democrats#Workplace Harassment#Election Fraud#American Football#Gop#Associated Press#Republican#Washington Commanders#Democratic
The Independent

Migrants say they took Texas governor Abbott’s bus to Washington so they could get closer to Florida

Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s latest anti-immigrant stunt could end up creating more headaches for another Republican governor. On Wednesday, a bus carrying a group of South and Central American migrants arrived outside the Capitol Hill office building which houses the Washington, DC bureaux of Fox News, NBC News and C-SPAN.The bus had been chartered by the Texas Department of Emergency Management on Mr Abbott’s orders, and was sent to Washington so the Lone Star State governor could claim to be dropping the non-white asylum seekers at President Joe Biden’s feet.Last week, Mr Abbott announced plans to forcibly bus all...
IMMIGRATION
The Atlantic

A Federal Judge Just Told the Truth About Trump

Attorneys, as a class, are not typically well regarded for their writing; not for nothing do we call sentences that are incomprehensible, jargon-laden, or obfuscatory “legalese.” Yet what makes an order from Federal Judge David Carter today important is less its legal ramifications than the simple clarity of the view it offers of former President Donald Trump’s attempt to steal the 2020 election.
POTUS
Salon

Ted Cruz just handed Democrats a gift for the midterms — if they're willing to use it

There was so much to say about Senator Ted Cruz after his bizarre line of questions at the Senate confirmation hearing for Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson last week. Many, for good reason, focused on how the episode showed that Cruz has transitioned from an "unctuous asshole" to an aggressively deranged demagogue. As Ed Kilgore pointed out in The Intelligencer, during the hearings Cruz outdid himself "with the most disgraceful display of thuggish senatorial behavior I've personally seen in my many years of watching the upper chamber."
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
FTC
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
The Independent

'Silly': Ted Cruz slams Marjorie Taylor Greene's claim that three GOP senators are 'pro-pedophile' for backing judge

Texas Senator Ted Cruz criticised fellow Republican and Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene for saying that three GOP senators are “pro-paedophile” after they announced their support for Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s confirmation to the Supreme Court. The conspiracy-wielding congresswoman falsely accused Republican senators Susan Collins, Lisa Murkowski and Mitt Romney of being “pro-paedophile” in a tweet on Monday after they announced that they intended to vote for President Joe Biden’s nominee to the Supreme Court, Ketanji Brown Jackson. When Mr Cruz was asked on Friday if he supported Ms Greene’s sentiments, he laughed and said “no, I think that’s...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Daily Mail

95 House Republicans send letter to Merrick Garland demanding a special counsel be appointed to investigate Hunter Biden to ensure there is 'no undue influence' from the White House

A group of 95 House Republicans has written Attorney General Merrick Garland demanding he name a special counsel to investigate Hunter Biden, accusing the AG of having a conflict of interest on the matter. The letter cites an ongoing federal probe into Hunter's taxes and finances, accusing him of using...
U.S. POLITICS
Fox News

Trey Gowdy tells Rep. Cawthorn: Start naming names, or admit that you 'made it up'

Former four-term United States representative and host of "Sunday Night in America" Trey Gowdy responded on his show Sunday to Rep. Madison Cawthorn's, R-N.C., claim that he witnessed Washington elites engage in hard drug use and solicit attendees for orgies. Gowdy called on Cawthorn to provide the public with names of the alleged participants or admit "that you made it up."
WASHINGTON STATE
WDVM 25

WDVM 25

11K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, and sports from WDVM 25 and LocalDVM.com. Earning your trust by providing you the most local news and weather for over 50 years in Western Maryland, the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia, Northern Virginia, and the Washington Metropolitan area.

 https://LocalDVM.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy