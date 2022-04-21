ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arnaudville, LA

35th Annual Etouffee Festival Set April 29th - May 1st

By Terryn
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RnMb4_0fGbaJwc00

Photo by Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for NYCWFF

April has been a jam-packed and fun-filled month for our friends in Arnaudville, and they are rounding it out with the 35th Annual Etouffee Cookoff. If you and the family are looking to pass a good time with great food, family fun activities and live music, make sure your calendar is marked for April 29th – May 1st.

The folks in St. Landry Parish have planned a weekend full for everyone to enjoy. If you’re considering your options, here is your festival rundown.

Events

Saturday:

  • The Mayor’s Etouffee Cookoff
    • Starts that morning with judging beginning at 11:30 AM
    • Behind the KC Hall
    • Recipes may include crawfish, wild game, other seafood, vegetables and poultry
    • Team awards will be given for Best Dressed, Most Spirited, Best Dressed Booth, and Best Tasting
    • You can register your team on their website
  • 8th Annual Etouffee 5K
    • Starts at 8 AM
    • Begins and ends in the center of festival grounds
    • Click the link here to register for the race

Sunday:

  • Annual Car Show
    • Registration is from 8 AM – 10 AM
    • Judging starts at 11 AM (including celebrity judges)
    • At the Little Flower Auditorium
    • Divisions include Open Show, Class I, and Class II
    • Pre-registration is $25 (deadline is the 22nd) and will be $35 at the gate
    • Visit the festival website for more show and registration information
  • BINGO
    • From 12:30 PM – 3:30 PM
    • At the Little Flower Auditorium
    • Prizes donated by local businesses

Music

Friday:

  • 7:30 – 9:30 PM – Karasmatic with Matt James
  • 10 – Midnight – Jamie Bergeron & the Kickin’ Cajuns

Saturday:

  • 12 – 2 PM – Kaleb Olivier
  • 2:30 – 4:30 PM – Chubby Carrier & The Bayou Swamp Band
  • 5 – 7 PM – Clay Cormier & The Highway Boys
  • 7:30 – 9:30 PM – Dustin Sonnier & The Wanted
  • 10 – Midnight – The Nik L Beer Band

Sunday:

  • 12:30 – 2:30 PM – Has Beans
  • 3 – 5 PM – Travis Matte & The Kingpins

If you and your family haven’t made plans for the weekend of April 29th – May 1st, you surely have plans after that incredible music line-up. Putting etouffee and good music was one heck of an idea and you won’t want to miss it. If you are interested in lending a hand, the Etouffee Festival crew is also looking for volunteers.

For more information on the 35th Annual Etouffee Festival, you can always visit the festival website or Facebook page . You will also find links to register for any events you are interested in or how you can become a volunteer.

Comments / 0

