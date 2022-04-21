35th Annual Etouffee Festival Set April 29th - May 1st
April has been a jam-packed and fun-filled month for our friends in Arnaudville, and they are rounding it out with the 35th Annual Etouffee Cookoff. If you and the family are looking to pass a good time with great food, family fun activities and live music, make sure your calendar is marked for April 29th – May 1st.
The folks in St. Landry Parish have planned a weekend full for everyone to enjoy. If you’re considering your options, here is your festival rundown.
Events
Saturday:
- The Mayor’s Etouffee Cookoff
- Starts that morning with judging beginning at 11:30 AM
- Behind the KC Hall
- Recipes may include crawfish, wild game, other seafood, vegetables and poultry
- Team awards will be given for Best Dressed, Most Spirited, Best Dressed Booth, and Best Tasting
- You can register your team on their website
- 8th Annual Etouffee 5K
- Starts at 8 AM
- Begins and ends in the center of festival grounds
- Click the link here to register for the race
Sunday:
- Annual Car Show
- Registration is from 8 AM – 10 AM
- Judging starts at 11 AM (including celebrity judges)
- At the Little Flower Auditorium
- Divisions include Open Show, Class I, and Class II
- Pre-registration is $25 (deadline is the 22nd) and will be $35 at the gate
- Visit the festival website for more show and registration information
- BINGO
- From 12:30 PM – 3:30 PM
- At the Little Flower Auditorium
- Prizes donated by local businesses
Music
Friday:
- 7:30 – 9:30 PM – Karasmatic with Matt James
- 10 – Midnight – Jamie Bergeron & the Kickin’ Cajuns
Saturday:
- 12 – 2 PM – Kaleb Olivier
- 2:30 – 4:30 PM – Chubby Carrier & The Bayou Swamp Band
- 5 – 7 PM – Clay Cormier & The Highway Boys
- 7:30 – 9:30 PM – Dustin Sonnier & The Wanted
- 10 – Midnight – The Nik L Beer Band
Sunday:
- 12:30 – 2:30 PM – Has Beans
- 3 – 5 PM – Travis Matte & The Kingpins
If you and your family haven’t made plans for the weekend of April 29th – May 1st, you surely have plans after that incredible music line-up. Putting etouffee and good music was one heck of an idea and you won’t want to miss it. If you are interested in lending a hand, the Etouffee Festival crew is also looking for volunteers.
For more information on the 35th Annual Etouffee Festival, you can always visit the festival website or Facebook page . You will also find links to register for any events you are interested in or how you can become a volunteer.Click here to view photo gallery Source: 35th Annual Etouffee Festival Set April 29th – May 1st
Comments / 0