Hartselle, AL

Hartselle Police search for missing teen

By Zach Hester
 2 days ago

HARTSELLE, Ala. (WHNT) — A 16-year-old has been reported missing from the Hartselle area.

According to a Facebook post by Hartselle Police , 16-year-old Andrea Mary Ramirez was last seen at her home in Hartselle on April 20, 2022 around 7:30 a.m.

Police described Ramirez as a 5’0 tall, 150 lb. girl with black hair and brown eyes.

Officials say she may be in the Cullman or Decatur community.

If you or anyone you know has information related to Ramirez’s whereabouts, contact Hartselle Police Department or Investigator Fowler at 256-751-4918 or rfowler@hartselle.org.

