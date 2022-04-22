Nicolas Cage Reveals The Sex & Musical Name Of His Baby With Wife Riko Shibata: Video

Image Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutt

Nicolas Cage is going to be a dad again! Many already know that the Ghost Rider actor, 58, is expecting a child with his wife, Riko Shibata, 27 — but the actor surprised fans by revealing the baby’s sex and name in a video preview for the April 26 episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show. In the clip, Nicolas segued into the news by sharing memories of his brother, who he explained was a disc jockey. “He built his own radio station,” he told host Kelly Clarkson. “And he would play all these incredible albums from the late ’60s, and of course he played the Let It Be album, and he played Across the Universe.”

Nicolas continued, giving a touching account of his childhood memories. “And I must have been four years old, and I remember being frozen, paralyzed, listening to that music. ‘Pools of sorrow, waves of joy.’ And it just — it’s my favorite song ever written. Which is why I’m going to announce some big news for everybody. I am going to have a little girl!”

Kelly was thrilled, exclaiming, “I knew you were having a little baby, I didn’t know it was a girl!” Nicolas then explained why the iconic Beatles hit is important to the upcoming birth of his baby. “Because of Across the Universe, her name is going to be Lennon Augie, Augie after my father, and I’ll call her Lenny for short. I’m thrilled, it’s going to be the biggest adventure of my life, so here we go!” Clarkson pointed out that the birth of his youngest child will be a landmark for the actor. “You’re going to be a girl dad!” she said.

Nicolas Cage and Riko Shibata at ‘The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent’ special film screening in Los Angeles, California, on April 18, 2022. (Shutterstock)

The rest of the interview will air with the full episode on April 26. Nicolas is currently promoting his newest movie, The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, which debuts in theaters on April 22. Little Lenny is Nicolas’ third child and will join two brothers — 31-year-old Weston Coppola, whom Nicolas had with ex-paramour Christina Fulton, and 16-year-old Kal-El Coppola, whom he had with ex-wife Alice Kim.

Riko is Nicolas’ fifth wife — he was previously married to Patricia Arquette, Lisa Marie Presley, Alice Kim and Erika Koike. Riko and Nicolas have been married since February 16, 2021.