TRACK ROUNDUP: MCS girls win TAPPS 1-6A meet

Midland Christian senior runner McCarly Holloman (Christopher Hadorn)

ARGYLE – The Midland Christian girls with 286 points won the TAPPS 1-6A Track & Field Meet, Thursday at Argyle ISD Stadium.

MCS senior McCarly Holloman broke two school records in winning both the girls 800 meters (2 minutes, 17.35 seconds) and the 1,600 (5:13.55).

Holloman also ran the last leg of the Lady Mustangs’ first-place 1,600 relay team (4:14.32).

Amara Odukwu also broke a MCS school record in winning the girls triple jump (35 feet, 11 inches) and Ramsey Clark set a school record in the girls shot put (36-9 ½).

The Lady Mustangs also got wins from Carley King in the discus (105-11), Halle Gunter in both the long jump (17-6 ¾) and 200 (27.43), Lauren Reed in the 3,200 (13:22.72) and both the 400 relay and 800 relay teams. Kenzie Crews ran on all three relay teams.

The MCS boys got first-place showings from Carson Hufford in the 110 hurdles (16.24), Will Schorlemer in the 300 hurdles (43.01), the 800 relay (1:31.38) and the 1,600 relay (3:33.84).

Seventeen MCS girls and 15 boys, by virtue of their top four finishes, advanced to the TAPPS 6A North Regional Meet, April 28 at Arlington’s Maverick Stadium.

TAPPS 1-6A Track & Field Meet

Argyle ISD Stadium

Thursday

Top 4 finishers advance to regional meet

Midland Christian finishers only listed

Boys

Team standings – 1. Argyle Liberty Christian 256; 2. Midland Christian 207; 3. Fort Worth Nolan Catholic 157; 4. Fort Worth All Saints Episcopal 76

Shot put – 3. Josh Cobb 43 feet, 1 inch

Discus – 2. Cobb 120-1; 4. Fikky Esan 112-1 ½

3,200 meters – 3. Jay Ginsbach 12 minutes, 4.51 seconds; 4. Andrew Crain 12:08.26

400 relay – 2. MCS (Conner Van Riper, Jaden Valencia, Jack King, Cole Gunter) 43.82

800 – 2. Connor Sears 2:03.28

110 hurdles – 1. Carson Hufford 16.24

800 relay – 1. MCS (King, Valencia, Owen Floyd, Gunter) 1:31.38

400 – 2. Sears 52.86; 3. Colten Alexander 52.96

300 hurdles – 1. Will Schorlemer 43.01; 4. Avery Morgan 44.49

200 – 2. Gunter 23.17; 4. Valencia 23.30

1,600 relay – 1. MCS (Floyd, Sears, Ethan Copley, Alexander) 3:33.84

Girls

Team standings – 1. MCS 286; 2. Argyle Liberty 223; 3. Nolan Catholic 129; 4. All Saints Episcopal 28

Pole vault – 2. Ashlyn Jobe 7-6; 3. Tagan Treadwell 7-6; 4. Kenzie Scott 6-0

Triple jump – 1. Amara Odukwu 35-11; 2. Halle Gunter 33-3 ½; 4. Kenzie Crews 32-6 ¾

Discus – 1. Carley King 105-11; 2. Ramsey Clark 97-1; 3. Molly Coco 86-7 ½

High jump – 3. Carter Saxton 4-6

Long jump – 1. Gunter 17-6 ¾; 3. Saxton 16-6 ¼

Shot put – 1. Clark 36-9 ½; 2. Camdyn Sears 31-7 ½

3,200 – 1. Lauren Reed 13:22:72; 4. Kayle Horner 15:13.74

400 relay – 2. MCS (Zoey Lujan, Saxton, Crews, Odukwu) 49.86

800 – 1. McCarly Holloman 2:17.35

100 hurdles – 3. Amelia Looney 17.97; 4. Treadwell 18.13

100 – 2. Odukwu 13.38

800 relay – 1. MCS (Lujan, Gunter, Crews, Odukwu) 1:48.04

400 – 2. Saxton 1:03.06

300 hurdles – 2. Treadwell 49.85; 4. Looney 51.04

200 – 1. Gunter 27.43; 4. Lujan 28.06

1,600 – 1. Holloman 5:13.55

1,600 relay – 1. MCS (Saxton, Gunter, Crews, Holloman) 4:14.32

ANDREWS GIRLS

WIN AREA MEET

ANDREWS – The Andrews girls team won the District 1-4A/2-4A area track & field meet with 164 points, Thursday at Mustang Bowl.

The Lady Mustangs got first-place performances from Cecilia Cuevas in the 400 meters (1 minute, 1.17 seconds), Ivette Carrasco in the 100 hurdles (16.74), Ashlynn Evans in the triple jump (35 feet, 6 ¾ inches) and the 1,600 relay team of Cuevas, Clara Reyes, Gigi La Pointe and Lauren Vasquez (4:17.68).

Third-place Greenwood got gold medal showings from Kylee Whisman in the high jump (5-2), Karsyn Payton in the long jump (16-8 ¾) and Presley Watzl in the 300 hurdles (47.73).

On the boys side, Andrews’ Devan Lujan won two events with the 400 (49.78) and high jump (6-2), while teammate Sebastian Rodriguez took first in the discus (157-11).

The top four performers in each event advanced to the Region I-4A meet, April 29-30 in Lubbock.

District 1-4A/2-4A Area Track & Field Meet

Mustang Bowl, Andrews

Thursday

Top 4 Greenwood and Andrews finishers only listed

Top 4 advance to Region I-4A meet, April 29-30 in Lubbock

Boys

Team standings – 1. Fort Stockton 122; 2. (tie) El Paso Riverside 116; Andrews 116; 4. Monahans 58; 5. (tie) Seminole 48; San Elizario 48; 7. Pecos 45; 8. Clint Mountain View 31; 9. Greenwood 27; 10. Clint 9

100 – 3. John Breeden, GHS, 11.19 seconds; 4. Jaxon Lawdermilk, AHS, 11.35

400 – 1. Devan Lujan, AHS, 49.78

110 hurdles – 2. Shawn Parker, AHS, 15.42; 4. Jonathon Pipes, AHS, 16.01

300 hurdles – 3. Pipes 40.70

400 relay – 3. GHS (RJ Kelly, Breeden, Zane Ogle, Cash McIntrye) 43.81

800 relay – 4. AHS (Aaron Estrada, Parker, Waylon Wiley, Lujan) 1:33.24

1,600 relay – 2. AHS (Ryan Gafford, Pipes, Parker, Lujan) 3:29.01

High jump – 1. Lujan 6 feet, 2 inches; 2. Jarod Cargill, AHS, 6-2; 3. Jaylon Jones, AHS, 6-0

Pole vault – 2. Parker 13-0

Long jump – 3. Parker 20-5 ¼

Discus – 1. Sebastian Rodriguez, AHS, 157-11; 2. Kyen Purser, GHS, 157-5; 4. Luis Cervantes, AHS, 130-7

Wheelchair

Shot put – 2. Landon Underwood, GHS, 8-2 ½

Girls

Team standings – 1. Andrews 164; 2. Monahans 132; 3. Greenwood 84; 4. Clint Mountain View 77; 5. Fort Stockton 39; 6. Seminole 28; 7. San Elizario 26; 8. Pecos 24; 9. El Paso Riverside 21; 10. Clint 15; 11. Fabens 9

100 – 2. Ashlynn Evans, AHS, 12.58

200 – 2. Karmye Saenz, AHS, 27.23; 3. Grace Franks, GHS, 27.28

400 – 1. Cecilia Cuevas, AHS, 1:01.17; 4. Gigi La Pointe, AHS, 1:03.08

800 – 2. Claire Clark, AHS, 2:30.80; 4. Karley Colbath, AHS, 2:33.87

1,600 – 3. Clark 5:48.67; 4. Jaedyn Kuhlmann, GHS, 5:53.73

3,200 – 4. Kuhlmann 12:38.03

100 hurdles – 1. Ivette Carrasco, AHS, 16.75; 4. Mireyah McGrough, AHS, 17.03

300 hurdles – 1. Presley Watzl, GHS, 47.73; 3. Carrasco 49.31; 4. Kodi Hartman, GHS, 49.51

400 relay – 2. AHS (Cuevas, Saenz, Paige Ortiz, Evans) 50.74; 4. GHS (Watzl, Mia Peters, McKenna Templeton, Kate Crunk) 52.01

800 relay – 2. AHS (Evans, Ortiz, Lauren Vasquez, Saenz) 1:48.56; 4. GHS (Franks, Peters, Adison Savage, Crunk) 1:49.68

1,600 relay – 1. AHS (Cuevas, Clara Reyes, La Pointe, Vasquez) 4:17.68; 3. GHS (Crunk, Peters, Templeton, Hartman) 4:25.68

High jump – 1. Kylee Whisman, GHS, 5-2; 2. Vasquez 5-2

Pole vault – 4. Madison Willis, GHS, 8-6

Long jump – 1. Karsyn Payton, GHS, 16-8 ¾; 3. Evans 15-11 ¼

Triple jump – 1. Evans 35-6 ¾; 2. Ortiz 34-7

Shot put – 2. Mya Jones, AHS, 35-1 ½