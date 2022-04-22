ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

8-year-old in viral video accused of stealing bicycle

localsyr.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse police confirm to NewsChannel 9, that the 8-year-old in a viral video that got national attention was issued a juvenile appearance ticket for stealing another child’s bicycle...

www.localsyr.com

Comments / 24

moonflwr77
1d ago

I think a lot of people could see this troubled child working up the ranks but come on! In the same day!! I hope cps is getting involved as well

Reply
6
david venesky
2d ago

at least he is working his way up the ranks. Chips. Bicycle. Car. Gang Activity. Murder. Federal prison .

Reply(6)
9
jim
1d ago

Some parents just birth kids and leave the discipline up to the general public. The unfortunate child only learns when they bump up against the “rules”. Yes, there are rules !!

Reply
3
Related
The Independent

Viral video captures Syracuse police stop a sobbing 8-year-old boy over stolen chips

A viral video showing a group of majority white police officers in Syracuse, New York stopping an 8-year-old Black boy after they claim he stole a bag of chips has garnered millions of views and led many commenters to link the incident to the country’s history of police brutality against racial minorities.Syrcause.com first reported how Kenneth Jackson, the Syracuse resident who captured the viral footage, was running errands on Sunday when he first saw a group of officers grab the 8-year-old from his bike, while the alleged stolen bag of Doritos spilled everywhere.“He got snatched off that bike,” he told...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Romesentinel.com

Man accused of stealing liquor from store

ROME — A 30-year-old man is accused of stealing a bottle of apple brandy from Black River Wine & Spirits, according to the Rome Police Department. Police said Lorenzo Dugger, of Rome, entered the liquor store at about 5:30 p.m. Wednesday and hid a $14 bottle of apple brandy under his sweatshirt before leaving the store.
ROME, NY
Daily News

Fugitive wanted for raping twin 4-year-old girls in Pennsylvania all smiles after being nabbed hours after assaulting cops in NYC

A fugitive child rape suspect who beat up two Midtown cops trying to arrest him is finally in handcuffs — and he’s all smiles. Isaiah Metz, wanted for raping twin 4-year-old girls in Pennsylvania, had a wide grin on his face as police led him in handcuffs out of the Midtown South precinct stationhouse in Manhattan Wednesday to appear in court. Early Tuesday morning, Metz assaulted two officers ...
MANHATTAN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Syracuse, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Syracuse, NY
CBS News

"Look at how he maltreated my son": Father outraged after viral video shows police detaining crying 8-year-old boy

The Syracuse Police Department said they are looking into the actions of one of their officers after a viral video showed him detaining a crying 8-year-old boy. The video, which has been viewed thousands of times, shows the crying boy being held from behind by an officer after he was detained for allegedly stealing a bag of chips. The boy was then placed inside a police vehicle.
SYRACUSE, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bike#Viral Video#Newschannel 9#Syracuse Police
Daily Voice

Multiple Horse-Buggies Involved In Crash In PA: Dispatch

Horses and people were injured in a multi-vehicle crash in central Pennsylvania on Monday, Apr. 18, according to emergency dispatchers. Two horse-and-buggies and a vehicle collided at the intersection of Cains and Buena Vista roads in Salisbury Township, shortly before 9:30 p.m., a supervisor with Lancaster County-Wide Communications says. One...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety

Comments / 0

Community Policy