Champaign County, IL

Route 47 shut down by crash

By Bradley Zimmerman
 2 days ago

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois Route 47 is currently shut down due to a crash.

State troopers said the crash happened approximately half a mile to the north of U.S. Route 136. Route 47 is expected to be shut down for six hours and drivers are advised to seek an alternate route of travel. Route 136 remains fully open.

This is a developing story.

