Blessing of the Bikes in Mt. Clemens kicking off riding season, raising funds for veterans

MT. CLEMENS (WWJ) – It’s the unofficial start of riding season for motorcycle enthusiasts – The Blessing of the Bikes.

The annual event means it’s time for Michiganders to get the bikes out and get a little “wind therapy.”

There are typically multiple “blessings” throughout the spring, but one of the biggest ones in Metro Detroit is happening this weekend.

American Legion Post 4 on Groesbeck in Mt. Clemens will play host to the blessing on Sunday, noon-4 p.m.

Michael Tances, Jr., with the American Legion, spoke with WWJ’s Erin Vee about the upcoming event and all it has to offer, including a pastor from Ascension Lutheran Church who will give a sermon and bless riders on their travels over the course of the year.

Tances is excited about the good weather forecast for the weekend, and expects more than 400 people to show up for Sunday’s event.

“And the reason we do this is it helps us raise funds to help our veterans,” he said. “Our veterans are an under-serviced segment of the population and having an event like this allows us to reach out for them.”

The event is free to attend, but funds will be raised through raffles, door prizes, vendors and other entertainment.

While the Blessing of the Bikes is a fun start to the riding season, it’s also an opportunity to remind those riding in cars to look twice and save a life.

With the temperatures warming up, there will be more motorcycles on the roads as the riding season gets underway. Michigan State Police data shows there were nearly 3,100 crashes involving motorcycles in 2020 and 160 of them were fatal.

Tances says distracted car drivers are a big problem for bikers.

“You’re on the bike, you see it all the time,” he said. “You look over, the guy next to you is texting on his phone.”

More information on motorcycle safety and how to keep riders out of harm can be found on the National Safety Council website.