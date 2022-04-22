ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blacksburg, VA

McGovern Leads No. 16 Virginia Women's Lacrosse to 18-11 Win at Virginia Tech

By Matt Newton
Cavaliers Now
Cavaliers Now
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4P6Stz_0fGbWHfy00

Ashlyn McGovern scored six goals to help the Cavaliers take down the Hokies on Thursday night

View the original article to see embedded media.

Virginia picked up another point in the Commonwealth Clash on Thursday night as Ashlyn McGovern scored six goals to lead No. 16 UVA women's lacrosse (8-8, 3-5 ACC) to an 18-11 victory against Virginia Tech (9-8, 2-6 ACC) in Blacksburg.

The Cavaliers drew first blood on an unassisted goal by Morgan Schwab two minutes into the contest, but the Hokies responded with back-to-back goals to take their first and only lead of the game. Virginia then rattled off three straight goals, the last two coming from Ashlyn McGovern, who led UVA with six goals and one assist.

Virginia Tech scored three out of the next four goals to tie the game at 5-5 early in the second quarter, but UVA responded once again, finishing the half on a 4-1 run to take a 9-6 lead into halftime.

In the third quarter, Virginia used a 6-1 advantage in draw controls to stretch the lead to 13-8 headed to the fourth. The Cavaliers used a 7-1 run from midway through the third quarter and into the fourth quarter to put the nail in the coffin and UVA cruised to the 18-11 victory.

Mackenzie Hoeg and Rachel Clark each tallied three goals and an assist and Jaime Biskup and Kate Miller had two goals apiece.

UVA had a 21-11 edge in draw controls thanks to 10 draws won by Aubrey Williams. Ashley Vernon made six saves versus 11 goals allowed on 17 shots on goal faced.

Virginia concludes the regular season with a 9-8 overall record and a 3-5 mark in ACC play. Up next will be the ACC Women's Lacrosse Championship which begins next week.

Read more from Cavaliers Now

Connor Shellenberger and Cole Kastner Named Nominees for Tewaaraton Award

Full Rosters for Virginia Football Blue-White Game

Virginia Tennis Teams Set Sights on ACC Championship

No. 11 Virginia Rallies to Beat Georgetown 6-4

Virginia Basketball: Examining UVA's Roster With Kihei Clark Returning

Virginia Athletics Receives $40 Million Gift From Former Student-Athlete

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia College Sports
Blacksburg, VA
College Sports
City
Blacksburg, VA
Local
Virginia Sports
Blacksburg, VA
Sports
Augusta Free Press

Final spring look at Virginia Basketball: Breakdown heading into 2022-2023

The news that Kihei Clark is returning seems to finally wind down the silly season for Virginia Basketball. The sum effect of the past four weeks is four guys leaving via the transfer portal, two important guys – Clark and power forward Jayden Gardner – staying for COVID redshirt years, and the best incoming prep class since 2016 adding four guys to the mix competing for rotation spots.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kate Miller
Person
Aubrey Williams
cbs19news

ACC title on the line with Cavaliers trip to Syracuse

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 SPORTS) -- Round two between Virginia and Syracuse will come with extra stakes as the Cavaliers look to lock up an ACC title on Saturday. "Control what we can control, control our play in those ACC games," Lars Tiffany said, "This would be a big deal, this would be a really big deal to earn a win up in Syracuse to be able to earn an ACC Championship. That would be such a big deal."
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
NBC 29 News

Virginia men’s lax ready for rematch with rival Syracuse

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - UVA sophomores Connor Shellenberger and Cole Kastner have been nominated for the Tewaaraton Award, which is presented to the most outstanding player in College Lacrosse. The STAB alum, Shellenberger, currently leads the ACC in assists per game, and he’s second in points. The 6-foot-7 Kastner...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Women S Lacrosse#Acc
extrainningsoftball.com

TV Numbers: Virginia Tech-Tennessee Checks In as Most-Watched Midweek Game of 2022

Wednesday night’s showdown between Virginia Tech and Tennessee was seen by 343,000 viewers on ESPN, according to ShowBuzzDaily.com, giving the matchup the 3rd-highest viewership number of any softball telecast during the regular season. The game was also the most-watched midweek game this season of any that have been televised...
BLACKSBURG, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Lacrosse
NewsBreak
Virginia Tech
NewsBreak
Sports
Augusta Free Press

Ortiz walkoff grand slam keys seven-run Virginia rally in extra-inning win

Virginia rallied for seven runs in the bottom of the 10th, highlighted by a walkoff Devin Ortiz grand slam, to stun North Carolina, 11-7, on Saturday at The Dish. North Carolina had tied the game in the ninth on a leadoff solo homer by Alberto Osuna off Virginia closer Will Geerdes. Virginia (30-10, 12-8 ACC) had a chance to win the game in the bottom of the ninth, loading the bases with one out after Jake Gelof was intentionally walked, but Ortiz grounded into a double play to end that threat.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
cbs19news

Virginia rallies late to win opener over Pitt

CHARLOTTESVILLE, (CBS19 SPORTS) -- Virginia rallied in the sixth inning to win the series opener against Pittsburgh 4-2, the first series opening win at home since March 11. Scoreless through three innings, the Cavaliers finally broke the draw in the fourth inning with Sarah Coon hitting an RBI groundout to second base to bring home Gabby Baylog to take a 1-0 lead.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Cavaliers Now

Cavaliers Now

Charlottesville, VA
994
Followers
758
Post
129K+
Views
ABOUT

Cavaliers Now has the latest covering of UVA athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/virginia

Comments / 0

Community Policy