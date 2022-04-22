ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mental Health

Over 650 people call into WRAL's Mental Health Pros on Call phone bank

WRAL
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10...

www.wral.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Charleston Press

Mother says her 12yo daughter, who was diagnosed with average cold even though her blood test clearly showed an infection, is ‘lucky to be alive’ after spending weeks in hospital for bacterial meningitis treatment

Mother of a 13-year-old decided to speak publicly in an effort to raise awareness and encourage other parents to trust their instinct when it comes to their children’s health months after her daughter was discharged from hospital after spending weeks there receiving bacterial meningitis treatment and had to learn to walk again.
KIDS
Daily Mail

Father-of-two science teacher who lost his job after refusing the Covid-19 vaccine reveals his new life as a truck driver after calling the jab an 'unimaginable threat to freedom'

An Australian science teacher who refused to take the coronavirus vaccine was fired from his job due and now works as a truck driver. Christian Marchegiani, a former Sydney Swans fitness coach and boxer who became a high school science teacher in 2016, has been driving a truck since vaccine mandates were extended to educators.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wral#Phone Bank#Mental Health Pros
CBS News

Wisconsin couple electrocuted while using dangerous art method popular on social media

Two people found dead in Marathon County, Wisconsin earlier this month were accidentally electrocuted, according to sheriff's officials. Sheriff's Deputy Chad Billeb said 44-year-old Tanya Rodriguez and 52-year-old James Carolfi were electrocuted while they were creating art using a dangerous method called fractal wood burning. The process uses high-voltage electricity to create designs in wood and has gained popularity on social media sites like TikTok.
The Independent

Bad hygiene, vulgar vocabulary and too much affection among 11 most off-putting flirting tactics, study finds

Bad hygiene, showing interest in multiple people and vulgar vocabulary are among the top dealbreakers when it comes to flirting, according to a new study.Researchers at the University of Nicosia in Cyprus set out to identify the actions and characteristics that make potential partners seem less appealing, finding 11 common undesirable traits.The two-part small-scale study, published in the Personality and Individual Differences journal, surveyed 946 adults.The first cohort of 212 participants were asked to imagine themselves in a scenario with a potential romantic partner and list behaviours and traits which would leave a bad impression.A total of 69 behaviours were...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
The Guardian

Life in lockdown held back progress of under-fives

Parents spent less time reading, chatting and playing with their children during the pandemic, according to new research by the National Literacy Trust. A quarter said they did not chat with their child every day in 2021, compared with just 10% in 2019, and only half (53%) of parents said they were reading to their child daily, compared with two-thirds in 2019.
KIDS
WRAL

Robeson County receives millions to fight opioid crisis

This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Robeson County is receiving $9 million to combat the opioid crisis. That's in addition to the $10 million the county is due to receive through the state budget.
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
makeuseof.com

How to Call Emergency Services Without a Phone

When getting in touch with emergency services, the majority of individuals will use their phones, as this has been the traditional contact method for a very long time. But what if you don't have access to a phone?. Luckily, with the help of the internet, you can contact these services...
HEALTH SERVICES

Comments / 0

Community Policy