Over 650 people call into WRAL's Mental Health Pros on Call phone bank

By now, people know to look out for spam text messages, direct messages and phishing attempts that come from "famous celebrities" and random phone numbers. It turns out that dangerous text messages can even come from your own cell phone number. At least that's an experience several Verizon users have...
GETTING children to go to bed quietly and get a good night's sleep can be an uphill battle. Once you're past the sleepless night baby phase, you've got all the fun of toddlers getting in and out of bed to contend with. But according to a professional, there's a key...
Mother of a 13-year-old decided to speak publicly in an effort to raise awareness and encourage other parents to trust their instinct when it comes to their children’s health months after her daughter was discharged from hospital after spending weeks there receiving bacterial meningitis treatment and had to learn to walk again.
An Australian science teacher who refused to take the coronavirus vaccine was fired from his job due and now works as a truck driver. Christian Marchegiani, a former Sydney Swans fitness coach and boxer who became a high school science teacher in 2016, has been driving a truck since vaccine mandates were extended to educators.
Two people found dead in Marathon County, Wisconsin earlier this month were accidentally electrocuted, according to sheriff's officials. Sheriff's Deputy Chad Billeb said 44-year-old Tanya Rodriguez and 52-year-old James Carolfi were electrocuted while they were creating art using a dangerous method called fractal wood burning. The process uses high-voltage electricity to create designs in wood and has gained popularity on social media sites like TikTok.
Bad hygiene, showing interest in multiple people and vulgar vocabulary are among the top dealbreakers when it comes to flirting, according to a new study.Researchers at the University of Nicosia in Cyprus set out to identify the actions and characteristics that make potential partners seem less appealing, finding 11 common undesirable traits.The two-part small-scale study, published in the Personality and Individual Differences journal, surveyed 946 adults.The first cohort of 212 participants were asked to imagine themselves in a scenario with a potential romantic partner and list behaviours and traits which would leave a bad impression.A total of 69 behaviours were...
IF you think someone may have blocked you on Facebook, there are a number of quick and easy ways to work out if your hunch is true. The signs to look out for can also indicate that a person has unfriended you or deleted their account. Facebook doesn't let you...
Biden delivers remarks on inflation, recent actions to give families more 'breathing room'. President Biden delivers remarks on inflation, including his recent actions to lower...
Parents spent less time reading, chatting and playing with their children during the pandemic, according to new research by the National Literacy Trust. A quarter said they did not chat with their child every day in 2021, compared with just 10% in 2019, and only half (53%) of parents said they were reading to their child daily, compared with two-thirds in 2019.
3,100 renters await funds from Wake County's COVID rental assistance program. Wake County data shows the House Wake! Program has paid 4,900 renters and there...
Robeson County is receiving $9 million to combat the opioid crisis. That's in addition to the $10 million the county is due to receive through the state budget.
Wake County's COVID rental assistance program has yet to distribute $30.1 million. Wake County data shows the House Wake! Program has paid 4,900 renters and...
When getting in touch with emergency services, the majority of individuals will use their phones, as this has been the traditional contact method for a very long time. But what if you don't have access to a phone?. Luckily, with the help of the internet, you can contact these services...
